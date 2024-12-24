How Babe Ruth Enjoyed His Steak

It turns out, Babe Ruth, the Sultan of Swat, could've gone by yet another nickname: the Sultan of Steak. While you're likely familiar with the legendary baseball player's on-field accomplishments (like his impressive home run records), fewer know the details of his diet — specifically, his fondness for a good cut of meat.

It's no secret that the great Bambino had a voracious appetite, but he didn't just like to tuck into a sizable hunk of beef at dinner; the first meal of the day usually consisted of a porterhouse, and breakfast didn't end there. Ruth's steak was typically paired with four to a dozen eggs (though sources vary on the exact number), fried potatoes, a pot of coffee, and a pint of ginger ale mixed with a pint of whiskey, which is interesting considering his drink of choice was usually scotch.

According to the 1975 biography "The Life That Ruth Built" by Marshall Smelser, Major League Baseball pitcher Paul Derringer once witnessed Ruth order his morning meal as they rode together in a train's dining cart. It was then that Ruth admitted that his breakfast was a daily occurrence. Most people on that diet wouldn't be able to amble over to the batter's box, let alone hit 60 homers in a single season. Was the Babe superhuman? Quite possibly.

