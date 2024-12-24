The Etiquette Rule You Should Always Follow When Eating Bone-In Steak

Much like with all the other different cuts of steak, you will fare just fine using only a fork and a knife. Start off by holding the utensils properly, because etiquette also matters a great deal when you're cutting steak with a fork and knife. Hold the knife in your dominant hand and on the other one, use the fork to hold down the meat. Don't grip the knife too tightly — keep a relaxed grip on it instead and gently slice using a zigzag motion.

For bone-in steak, in particular, you should cut along the bone until you have separated the meat from it. Then, identify the fiber lines that go from left to right on the meat's surface and cut across them. This is called slicing against the grain, which helps to break up the tough muscle fibers and give you perfectly tender meat. Make sure to do this one bite at a time instead of slicing everything off all at once, no matter how convenient that may seem. With the juice still kept inside and not running all over the plate, the meat remains juicy all throughout the dinner, not dry or tough and chewy. Plus, it's also a great way to savor the food, so you're not just rushing through the main course without appreciating the flavor and texture marvel in each and every bite.

