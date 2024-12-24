The Best Way To Find A Good SCOBY For Your Homemade Kombucha
Since its grassroots arrival in the U.S. in the '60s, kombucha — with its fizzy and tangy flavors and long list of potential health benefits — has been a favorite among health enthusiasts. If you want to brew a batch at home, a key ingredient you'll need is a SCOBY, or "symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast." Funny name aside, this jelly-like disc is a living mixture that'll turn your sweet tea into probiotic-rich kombucha.
The best place to get one might surprise you, however, as Emma Christensen, a homebrewing expert and the author of the upcoming book "Hard Seltzer, Iced Tea, Kombucha, and Cider," told us, "The best place to get a SCOBY is from a friend who makes kombucha! A new layer of SCOBY will form with every batch, so kombucha brewers are always ready and happy to gift a SCOBY to newbies." Christensen went on to add, "Check out online neighborhood groups and forums, too!"
Getting a SCOBY from an experienced home brewer usually means you'll start off with a fresh, active culture that's raring to go right away. Plus, they might throw in some valuable brewing tips for free! But if you can't find a local brewer, don't worry — Emma recommends buying from trusted sellers who offer live SCOBYs, like Kombucha Kamp, Brooklyn Brewshop, and Northern Brewer. Just remember: "Only buy SCOBYs that are delivered 'live' and that are packaged in liquid; dehydrated SCOBYs are often tricky to work with."
Tips for caring for your SCOBY
Once you've found someone with a SCOBY looking for a new home, seal it in a clean glass jar with at least two cups of starter tea (the mature kombucha from the previous batch). Once home, swap the lid for a breathable, tightly-woven cloth secured with a rubber band to allow the SCOBY to ventilate. Store at room temperature away from direct sunlight until you're ready to start brewing. Treat it like a living creature — because it is!
To turn your SCOBY into kombucha, let it ferment for seven to 10 days. Give it a taste after a week, and keep going until it's got the right flavor — voila, there's your first home-brewed kombucha! Sharing is a big part of kombucha culture. Once you have the process down, pay it forward by gifting healthy SCOBYs to other aspiring brewers! When you see a nice, thick layer form on top of a fresh batch, carefully remove it with clean hands and place it in a jar with a cup or two of the kombucha. Pass it on to the next lucky recipient when you can, or you can also save these extra SCOBYs to start future batches by making what brewers call a "SCOBY hotel," which is a jar containing several backup cultures for rainy days.