The Best Way To Find A Good SCOBY For Your Homemade Kombucha

Since its grassroots arrival in the U.S. in the '60s, kombucha — with its fizzy and tangy flavors and long list of potential health benefits — has been a favorite among health enthusiasts. If you want to brew a batch at home, a key ingredient you'll need is a SCOBY, or "symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast." Funny name aside, this jelly-like disc is a living mixture that'll turn your sweet tea into probiotic-rich kombucha.

The best place to get one might surprise you, however, as Emma Christensen, a homebrewing expert and the author of the upcoming book "Hard Seltzer, Iced Tea, Kombucha, and Cider," told us, "The best place to get a SCOBY is from a friend who makes kombucha! A new layer of SCOBY will form with every batch, so kombucha brewers are always ready and happy to gift a SCOBY to newbies." Christensen went on to add, "Check out online neighborhood groups and forums, too!"

Getting a SCOBY from an experienced home brewer usually means you'll start off with a fresh, active culture that's raring to go right away. Plus, they might throw in some valuable brewing tips for free! But if you can't find a local brewer, don't worry — Emma recommends buying from trusted sellers who offer live SCOBYs, like Kombucha Kamp, Brooklyn Brewshop, and Northern Brewer. Just remember: "Only buy SCOBYs that are delivered 'live' and that are packaged in liquid; dehydrated SCOBYs are often tricky to work with."

