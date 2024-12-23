The Best Sweetener To Use In Your Homemade Kombucha

Do you prefer sweet or sour? It turns out there might be a middle ground for tart-tasting homemade kombucha, and the secret lies in a straightforward strategy. Tasting Table caught up with Emma Christensen, Homebrewing Expert and author of the upcoming book "Hard Seltzer, Iced Tea, Kombucha, and Cider," to find out more. "If your kombucha is too tart and you'd like to make it sweeter, my personal preference is to make a simple syrup by dissolving one cup of sugar (any kind you like) in one cup of boiling water, letting this cool, and then adding a splash to the glass with the kombucha," Christensen reveals. A no-heat, no-fuss, simple sugar syrup recipe takes just over an hour to prepare. Once ingredients are mixed, you shake the secured bottle four times at 15-minute intervals — it's easy to juggle alongside other tasks.

Advertisement

Setting the non-splashed syrup aside as a reserve is an important takeaway from Christensen's advice. This easy-to-access spoonful of sugar might be the best centerpiece for your next kombucha-featuring dinner party. "That way, anyone drinking the kombucha can customize it to their own taste," Christensen explains, adding that the syrup can last up to a month when refrigerated. As a general rule, be wary of sugar-free recipes, too; omitting caloric sweeteners is one of the biggest mistakes to avoid with homemade kombucha. The probiotic drink relies on a culture of healthy bacteria, which need sugar for fermentation and survival. With kombucha, the secret really is in the sauce.