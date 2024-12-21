Cut The Cook Time For Your Sushi Bake In Half With One Simple Swap

Trendy recipe ideas come and go quickly these days, but the most delicious and practical become the next generation of family favorites. Sushi bake is destined to be a keeper, with super flexible ingredients that are easy to have on hand for either a quick weeknight nosh or a dressed up weekend splurge. In fact, if you find yourself with leftover rice and cooked fish, you're nearly halfway to dinner time — no need to thaw out a filet or cook a pot of rice!

Though you could use whatever fish you prefer, our go-to is a salmon sushi bake. First, we cook the salmon and rice, then we add a set of savory seasonings before pressing the ingredients into a dish for the final warming step. However, there's no reason you can't do exactly the same steps to convert the remnants of another dinner into something completely different. In fact the flavors of honey-citrus salmon or smoky cedar plank roasted salmon would add great flavor accents to your bake.