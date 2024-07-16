Don't Make This Mistake When Reheating Cooked Rice

It can be hard to nail the quantity when making rice. You certainly don't want to have too little of the starchy stuff, but when you err on the side of caution, you end up with more than enough. It's really no problem though, as rice goes with such a great variety of cuisines and leftover rice is a staple when it comes to making many delicious dishes. Reheating it, though, can be a bit vexing as the rice is already cooked to — hopefully — the perfect consistency. When reaching for it again, you want to ensure that it comes to temp without continuing to cook further and becoming either limp or chewy.

It may seem tempting to turn to one of the many convenient appliances in your kitchen to quickly heat up your leftover rice. That's not necessarily a bad instinct; you just need to choose wisely. A toaster oven, for instance, is a great way to quickly roast small items that don't require the volume of a full oven. But, for rice, a toaster oven makes for a poor choice. The dry heat generated by the coils can quickly dehydrate your rice, leaving it hopelessly chewy or even brittle. Further, food in a toaster oven is always close to the appliance's heating elements, which means that it can quickly scorch.