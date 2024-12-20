Turn Rum And Coke Into A Festive Rum Rum Rudolph Cocktail With 2 Additions
You've sent out the invites, mapped out the perfect charcuterie board, and fully restocked your bar cart. Now the only thing left to do before your big soiree is shake up some on-theme holiday cocktails. Not a pro mixologist? Not to worry. You can create fun and festive sips simply by putting some creative twists on the classics, starting with a rum and Coke. The mixed drink may be as basic as they come, but it certainly doesn't have to be. Enter the Rum Rum Rudolph, a playful take on a rum and Coke that requires just two extra ingredients to take it from meh to merry.
Dreamed up by the recipe developers over at Delish, the cocktail incorporates cherries in two ways. First things first, you splash some tart cherry juice into the mix. Per Delish, you should add 1.5 ounces of cherry juice per every 4 ounces of cola and 2 ounces of rum. Not only does the ingredient give the drink a rich, ruby hue, but due to its tart flavor, it's also able to cut through the sweetness that comes with a sugary rum and coke. The result is a subtly fruity and much more well-balanced sip.
Secondly, the drink nods to its red-nosed namesake with the addition of a bright and shiny maraschino cherry on top. While it certainly doesn't get much easier (or more adorable) than that, you can also add a sprig of rosemary to give your garnish some extra-festive pizzazz.
Other ways to enjoy the Rum Rum Rudolph
Using tart cherry juice to turn your typical rum and coke into a fun Rum Rum Rudolph isn't the only way you can take the tipple up a notch. There are other versions of the seasonal sip that can serve as inspiration. Craft and Cocktails has one that calls for a mix of cranberry juice and pomegranate juice, complete with the festive flavoring of gingerbread syrup. Topped with a layer of foamy egg white, it's an elegant take on the rum-based creation. Although this variation forgoes the soda aspect, you can easily pull elements from it to put your own unique spin on the boozy bev.
For one thing, both cranberry juice and pomegranate juice provide a similarly tangy kick as the tart cherry, so either would work just as well to balance out the sweet flavors of a rum and coke, all while adding a bold, fruity punch. You can also try subbing in a spiced rum, a particularly warming take on the sugar cane spirit that features the flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Whichever rich, ruby-colored fruit juice you pair it with, the spices can help round out the sweet and sour notes.
And lest we forget the all-important presentation. For a reindeer-inspired garnish that's sure to delight your guests, you can also top your glass with antler-esque cinnamon sticks alongside that red-nosed cherry or cranberry.