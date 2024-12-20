Turn Rum And Coke Into A Festive Rum Rum Rudolph Cocktail With 2 Additions

You've sent out the invites, mapped out the perfect charcuterie board, and fully restocked your bar cart. Now the only thing left to do before your big soiree is shake up some on-theme holiday cocktails. Not a pro mixologist? Not to worry. You can create fun and festive sips simply by putting some creative twists on the classics, starting with a rum and Coke. The mixed drink may be as basic as they come, but it certainly doesn't have to be. Enter the Rum Rum Rudolph, a playful take on a rum and Coke that requires just two extra ingredients to take it from meh to merry.

Dreamed up by the recipe developers over at Delish, the cocktail incorporates cherries in two ways. First things first, you splash some tart cherry juice into the mix. Per Delish, you should add 1.5 ounces of cherry juice per every 4 ounces of cola and 2 ounces of rum. Not only does the ingredient give the drink a rich, ruby hue, but due to its tart flavor, it's also able to cut through the sweetness that comes with a sugary rum and coke. The result is a subtly fruity and much more well-balanced sip.

Secondly, the drink nods to its red-nosed namesake with the addition of a bright and shiny maraschino cherry on top. While it certainly doesn't get much easier (or more adorable) than that, you can also add a sprig of rosemary to give your garnish some extra-festive pizzazz.

