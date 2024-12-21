2 Delicious And Cozy Ways To Eat Ice Cream In The Wintertime

Winter is the best time to eat ice cream. We know that sounds crazy, but hear us out. Sure, going out for a cone in the middle of July is a classic summertime activity, but frankly, the heat makes eating ice cream a totally messy, melty experience. You won't have this issue in the wintertime; in fact, your cold hands may even help your ice cream stay intact. Plus, when the sun starts setting at four in the afternoon, your mood is sure to dwindle. Ice cream can provide you with a boost of much-needed serotonin to keep you happy and joyful in the depths of winter.

We recognize that eating ice cream outside in the cold and on a cone during a snowstorm doesn't sound appealing to most. However, winter offers the perfect opportunity to get creative with your ice cream consumption and to turn it into a warming, comforting dessert rather than a frostbite-inducing one. Tyler Malek, co-founder and head ice cream maker of the iconic Salt & Straw, is even with us on this one, and he gave us his best recommendations for how to best enjoy ice cream during the winter months.