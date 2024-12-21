2 Delicious And Cozy Ways To Eat Ice Cream In The Wintertime
Winter is the best time to eat ice cream. We know that sounds crazy, but hear us out. Sure, going out for a cone in the middle of July is a classic summertime activity, but frankly, the heat makes eating ice cream a totally messy, melty experience. You won't have this issue in the wintertime; in fact, your cold hands may even help your ice cream stay intact. Plus, when the sun starts setting at four in the afternoon, your mood is sure to dwindle. Ice cream can provide you with a boost of much-needed serotonin to keep you happy and joyful in the depths of winter.
We recognize that eating ice cream outside in the cold and on a cone during a snowstorm doesn't sound appealing to most. However, winter offers the perfect opportunity to get creative with your ice cream consumption and to turn it into a warming, comforting dessert rather than a frostbite-inducing one. Tyler Malek, co-founder and head ice cream maker of the iconic Salt & Straw, is even with us on this one, and he gave us his best recommendations for how to best enjoy ice cream during the winter months.
Pair ice cream with a warm beverage
Pairing ice cream with a warm beverage is absolutely necessary in the wintertime, Tyler Malek said. "Affogatos or drinking chocolate pour-overs are both to die for and have that perfect blend of hot and cold on your tastebuds," he continued. To make an affogato, simply pour a shot of espresso over a scoop of ice cream. Though it's traditionally made with gelato, a quality ice cream — preferably made with real vanilla beans — will do the trick, and this will give you the energy you need to get through another chilly day.
Not a coffee fan? Malek suggests adding ice cream to hot chocolate (or thicker drinking chocolate) for a creamy decaf dessert. This is a super indulgent way to enjoy two of the very best things in life. Sip it beside your fireplace, and then take a long, cozy nap.
For an even more warming combo, Malek recommends pairing ice cream with a bit of booze. "I love getting a nice, rich ice cream, like our Coffee & Love Nuts, and pouring a shot of nice bourbon over the top to warm your tummy while still getting your ice cream fix," he said. "Nice" bourbon is the key here: It doesn't need to be top-of-the-line, but it shouldn't be so cheap that you need to choke it down. Try a bottle of Maker's Mark for a sweeter choice or Woodford Reserve for a slightly more spiced flavor.
Ice cream a la mode brings a cozy vibe to all your gatherings
Winter coincides with some of the biggest holidays of the year, which means a good pie is always around the corner — and what's a warm, gooey pie without a scoop or two of refreshing ice cream? "Ice cream a la mode with all of your winter pies is the ultimate combination," Tyler Malek said. "I love a good fall apple pie with our Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons ice cream." When it comes to pairing apple pie with ice cream, the simpler the better: Like Malek's suggestion, choose something that complements the cinnamon, sugar, and caramel-like nature of the apple pie well. Classic vanilla is always a safe option.
If you've got canned peaches or frozen peaches from the summer and happen to be making a peach pie this winter, another one of Malek's favorite pairings is a tart peach pie with Salt & Straw's Arbequina Olive Oil ice cream. Our year-round peach pie recipe utilizes canned peaches and store-bought pie crust, making it a breeze to put together. Pairing it with your favorite ice cream is the ultimate way to bring some sunshine and remnants of summer to your winter gatherings.