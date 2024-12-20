The Seasonings You Need For Veggie Pizza That's Loaded With Flavor

Meat lovers' pizza has enough fans; it's time to hop on the veggie pizza train. With such a wide variety of ingredients — each offering a unique texture and flavor, ranging from artichoke hearts to green peppers — veggie pizza couldn't be more delicious. Besides tasting great, veggie pizza also offers way more nutritional value than a pizza topped with a bunch of processed meats. If you're still not convinced, maybe your veggie pizza just needs some extra seasoning to kick things up a notch. Luckily, vegan chef Tabitha Brown gave us her best seasoning tips so you can be sure your veggie pizza is as flavorful as can be.

"Veggies honestly give the boost in flavor naturally, but to amplify it, use my Very Good Garlic," Brown said, giving a nod to her product line with McCormick. This spice blend, which is available on Amazon, is made up of garlic, black pepper, parsley, basil, thyme, oregano, black garlic, lemon oil, garlic oil, and turmeric extractives, making for a total knockout of flavors. If you roast your veggies before putting them on your pizza, toss them with olive oil and Brown's Very Good Garlic to incorporate the seasoning into each corner of your pizza. If you bake everything together in the oven, as we do in our veggie lovers cast iron pizza, sprinkle it right after you remove it from the oven so you can add the right amount; you don't want it to overpower the taste of each veggie.

