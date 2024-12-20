The Seasonings You Need For Veggie Pizza That's Loaded With Flavor
Meat lovers' pizza has enough fans; it's time to hop on the veggie pizza train. With such a wide variety of ingredients — each offering a unique texture and flavor, ranging from artichoke hearts to green peppers — veggie pizza couldn't be more delicious. Besides tasting great, veggie pizza also offers way more nutritional value than a pizza topped with a bunch of processed meats. If you're still not convinced, maybe your veggie pizza just needs some extra seasoning to kick things up a notch. Luckily, vegan chef Tabitha Brown gave us her best seasoning tips so you can be sure your veggie pizza is as flavorful as can be.
"Veggies honestly give the boost in flavor naturally, but to amplify it, use my Very Good Garlic," Brown said, giving a nod to her product line with McCormick. This spice blend, which is available on Amazon, is made up of garlic, black pepper, parsley, basil, thyme, oregano, black garlic, lemon oil, garlic oil, and turmeric extractives, making for a total knockout of flavors. If you roast your veggies before putting them on your pizza, toss them with olive oil and Brown's Very Good Garlic to incorporate the seasoning into each corner of your pizza. If you bake everything together in the oven, as we do in our veggie lovers cast iron pizza, sprinkle it right after you remove it from the oven so you can add the right amount; you don't want it to overpower the taste of each veggie.
Keep it simple with a few staples
If you don't have Brown's Very Good Garlic seasoning, there are plenty of other toppings to give your pizza an upgrade that you likely have in your pantry already. In addition to — or in place of — Brown's seasoning, she also recommends oregano and a sprinkle of sea salt to really allow those veggies to pop. Oregano is a classic, super-fragrant herb that adds both sweetness and bitterness to complement your veggie toppings. It's also frequently added to tomato sauce, so if you can't get enough of it there, add a sprinkle of it over all the veggies. Just like with Brown's seasoning, it matters when you add your toppings, so wait until it's on your plate to mess around with seasonings.
In addition to adding seasoning to the top of your veggie pizza, Brown also recommends adding crushed garlic to your tomato sauce on the crust before adding the other ingredients. "Your kitchen will smell amazing and your taste buds will thank me later!" she said. Of course, this tip won't please those who aren't garlic fans — but for all the garlic lovers out there, crushed garlic can pack a real punch, creating a veggie pizza that's complex, healthy, and delicious.