Make Your Apple Crisp Even Sweeter With One Store-Bought Swap

Apple crisp is one of the best apple desserts to sweeten up your fall, but it's delicious anytime of year. It has all the flavor notes found in a standard apple pie, except it's faster and easier to make, ideal for satisfying cravings that hit when you're low on time and energy. Although a classic apple crisp recipe is nearly perfect as-is, sometimes a simple ingredient swap can birth a whole new favorite dessert, perhaps even a new tradition. Today's creative tip is courtesy of Carla Hall, the lively chef who shared a hack for an elevated apple crisp on her Instagram: Use cookie dough for the topping.

Advertisement

There's something about the buttery sweetness of cookie dough that makes everything better, be it croissants, cakes, ice cream, or pies. You can make the cookie dough for the apple crisp from scratch, like Carla Hall did, but the best thing about this swap is that it totally works with the cookie dough from the grocery store, too. We actually reviewed 10 store-bought cookie dough brands to help you pick the best one. After that, all you have to do is place the chunks of dough on top of the apple filling and bake in the oven until it's fully melted and slightly golden — just remember to bake it at a low temperature, as the cookie dough is quick to burn.