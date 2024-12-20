The Worst Costco Holiday Dessert Is Unfortunately Also The Cutest

Costco holiday desserts are a lifesaver when you're expecting a crowd for festive parties. But with so many options available, from the sticky figgy pudding cake to the peppermint bark, which one is the best? And perhaps more importantly, which dessert is the one to leave on the shelf? In our eyes, the worst Costco holiday dessert is the box of mini gingerbread cakes with vanilla icing, which unfortunately also happens to be the cutest sweet treat the store has to offer.

The loser in our list of 8 Costco holiday season desserts, ranked, these giant cupcakes are as cute as a button (courtesy of the delightful gingerbread man decoration nestled on the top) but fall flat when it comes to festive flavor. We were expecting to bite into them and taste warming spices, like cinnamon, cloves, and ginger to put us in the holiday spirit. However, the base of each confection is simply a basic vanilla cake that's far from exciting. While the texture was moist, it wasn't anything out of the norm and neither was the generous swirl of vanilla buttercream piped on top. Yes, the cute, smiling gingerbread topper is adorable but it doesn't feature any holiday flavors either, and is made of chocolate instead of gingerbread. Now, call us particular but we reckon a gingerbread man should be made of gingerbread and have that characteristic snap and inviting, spicy aroma. Perhaps this explains why Costco has recently renamed these cupcakes as "white mini cakes."

