What's The Ideal Temperature To Eat Soup At?

Did you know that a bowl of soup doesn't need to be steaming? In fact, the ideal temperature is likely more flexible than you think. In some cases, soup is a dish best served cold. The temperature tip to remember for serving soup properly is to consider what qualities you wish to impart to the bowl. Since our sense of smell impacts our taste buds, how hot or cold something is can change its taste profile. On a scientific level, molecules exposed to heat have greater energy — moving around more and spreading aromas. Hot soup is perfect for that wafting effect. Yet, interestingly, when cold, it's the saltiness levels that increase. Just evaluate your soup's ingredients and check the traditional preparation method to decide on a specific temperature.

Cold soups have evolved since ancient times and have been traced back as far back as Ancient Rome. This serving style perfectly matches refreshing dishes with cooling additions like cucumber, cream, or yogurt. It might be time to browse some of the most renowned cold soups from around the world. Conversely, any herb-like or smoky qualities are best accentuated and enhanced through heat. Clear soups are generally best served at around 210 degrees Fahrenheit, while creamier options suit the 190 degrees to 200 degrees Fahrenheit bracket. For cold bowls like gazpacho, the benchmark to aim for is 40 degrees Fahrenheit or even lower. At the end of the day, it ultimately boils down to personal preference — whether that's the type of soups you choose or how you wish to enjoy them.

