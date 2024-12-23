What's The Ideal Temperature To Eat Soup At?
Did you know that a bowl of soup doesn't need to be steaming? In fact, the ideal temperature is likely more flexible than you think. In some cases, soup is a dish best served cold. The temperature tip to remember for serving soup properly is to consider what qualities you wish to impart to the bowl. Since our sense of smell impacts our taste buds, how hot or cold something is can change its taste profile. On a scientific level, molecules exposed to heat have greater energy — moving around more and spreading aromas. Hot soup is perfect for that wafting effect. Yet, interestingly, when cold, it's the saltiness levels that increase. Just evaluate your soup's ingredients and check the traditional preparation method to decide on a specific temperature.
Cold soups have evolved since ancient times and have been traced back as far back as Ancient Rome. This serving style perfectly matches refreshing dishes with cooling additions like cucumber, cream, or yogurt. It might be time to browse some of the most renowned cold soups from around the world. Conversely, any herb-like or smoky qualities are best accentuated and enhanced through heat. Clear soups are generally best served at around 210 degrees Fahrenheit, while creamier options suit the 190 degrees to 200 degrees Fahrenheit bracket. For cold bowls like gazpacho, the benchmark to aim for is 40 degrees Fahrenheit or even lower. At the end of the day, it ultimately boils down to personal preference — whether that's the type of soups you choose or how you wish to enjoy them.
What temperature is soup dangerous at?
Even the most iron-tongued lovers of steamy soup can have too much of a good thing. The truth is, any temperature over 158 degrees Fahrenheit can instantly burn your tongue — hence the habit of blowing over bowls. Most people struggle to enjoy soups exceeding 190 degrees Fahrenheit, and, for safety measures, some businesses serve food at around 150 degrees to avoid accidental burns and potential legal repercussions. That's not to say soup temperatures must be limited at home. However, it's worth reiterating that you should pause to enjoy the wafting aromas and not blindly dive straight in. Approach hot soups with caution. Of course, the exact threshold for mouth burns does vary per individual. The number of nerve endings on your tongue and even hormonal imbalances can factor into how much heat one can handle.
We've focused a lot on the dangers of hot soup, but what about the risks of dishing up cold? While it's unlikely you'll suffer a freezer burn from a cooling bowl of gazpacho (it's not served as an ice block, after all), be mindful of properly cooking or washing ingredients that can cause food poisoning. As the soup isn't heated, adding potentially contaminated raw vegetables, leafy greens, or unpasteurized dairy does carry extra risk. It's important to be cautious when defrosting, too. The absolute best way to thaw and reheat frozen soup is in a refrigerator or microwave; never leave it exposed on a countertop. A careful approach will keep your soup safe for consumption, no matter the temperature.