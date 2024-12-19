How To Pick Out The Best Grapefruit At The Store Every Time
Behind every juicy, flavorful fruit that ends up in your home lies a series of small but crucial decisions made in the produce aisle. Of course, those are just simple tricks to pick out the best fresh fruits you can rely on. Sometimes, they're quite obvious, like a zippy color or little blemishes on the skin. Other times, they're hidden in the subtleties of fragrance and touch. Almost all kinds of fruits have telltale signs of when they're at their best to eat, and grapefruits are certainly no different.
When you're not sure where to start, go with the foolproof basics: appearance, weight, and firmness. Generally, the grapefruit skin should be vibrant and smooth. The color intensity is also a good indicator of how ripe it is — the deeper the color the sweeter the flavor. The specific colors vary between different types of grapefruits, but you'll mostly find them in the orange-yellow spectrum. If there's a bit of green, you can still purchase the fruit, but leave it on the counter for a day or two to fully ripen.
Holding the grapefruits in your hand, you should pick ones that have a matching weight to guarantee juiciness. If they're lighter than they look, there's a chance the inside will be quite dry. When gently squeezed, they should be at the middle point between firm and soft, where they give in just a little to the pressure. Too firm means they're underripe; too soft means they're past their prime.
What to avoid when you're buying grapefruits
Needless to say, bruises are always a no when it comes to fruits in general — grapefruits included. If you can't spot them right away from outer appearance, particularly soft, squishy spots are another giveaway. We also can't forget about the discoloration and overall dullness. Even though a few blemishes, scratches, and tiny dimples are still acceptable, you might want to steer clear of grapefruits with large discolored and brown patches. This could mean that the fruit is already showing signs of spoilage and rotting. It applies not only to grapefruit but also other fruits in the citrus family. In fact, this is one of the best ways to tell if a lemon has gone bad.
But what about other less obvious characteristics? Surprisingly, the perfectly round shape might be one to avoid. As pleasing as this looks, it could mean that the grapefruit is not ripe enough. What you'll want instead is a flat top and bottom, somewhat resembling an oval. Another one to look out for is a rough and possibly thick peel. This could mean it severely lacks moisture — a hint that the inside will be just as dry, and well, nobody likes a dry grapefruit.