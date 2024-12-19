How To Pick Out The Best Grapefruit At The Store Every Time

Behind every juicy, flavorful fruit that ends up in your home lies a series of small but crucial decisions made in the produce aisle. Of course, those are just simple tricks to pick out the best fresh fruits you can rely on. Sometimes, they're quite obvious, like a zippy color or little blemishes on the skin. Other times, they're hidden in the subtleties of fragrance and touch. Almost all kinds of fruits have telltale signs of when they're at their best to eat, and grapefruits are certainly no different.

When you're not sure where to start, go with the foolproof basics: appearance, weight, and firmness. Generally, the grapefruit skin should be vibrant and smooth. The color intensity is also a good indicator of how ripe it is — the deeper the color the sweeter the flavor. The specific colors vary between different types of grapefruits, but you'll mostly find them in the orange-yellow spectrum. If there's a bit of green, you can still purchase the fruit, but leave it on the counter for a day or two to fully ripen.

Holding the grapefruits in your hand, you should pick ones that have a matching weight to guarantee juiciness. If they're lighter than they look, there's a chance the inside will be quite dry. When gently squeezed, they should be at the middle point between firm and soft, where they give in just a little to the pressure. Too firm means they're underripe; too soft means they're past their prime.

