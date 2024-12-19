What To Do With A Bottle Of Bourbon You Don't Really Like
It's a scenario many whiskey lovers have faced — you splurge on a bottle of bourbon, excitedly open it up for a pour, take that first sip, and ... meh. The flavors just don't match your expectations, even though you've invested in what critics or friends swear is an exceptional bottle. No worries, your tastebuds aren't broken, and it's a very common experience. Bourbon preferences are deeply personal, so even the most expensive or prestigious bottles won't necessarily match your unique taste.
But now that you've got a pricey bourbon bottle that turns out to be a let-down, what do you do with it? We asked Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward (@urbanbourbonist) whether he had any trick to make a not-so-great bourbon taste better. He responded, "The best thing you can probably do with a bourbon that you don't really like is to use it in simple drinks like soda highballs that will dilute the bourbon and allow the soda to take a more prominent role." Yes, that's your signal to smash together a Whiskey-and-Coke, or if you like it fancier, a Colonel Collins cocktail (a bourbon-based version of the famous Tom Collins). Bourbon's complex flavor profile comes from many factors working together: the specific mixture of grains, the strain of yeast used, aging time, alcohol content, and the unique characteristics of each barrel. Sometimes the combination just doesn't click, and that's perfectly fine: half the fun of bourbon-tasting is finding out what works for you.
Cocktail recipes to save your bourbon
Are simple highballs not quite doing the trick? More complex cocktails might be your answer to salvaging the bourbon. Classics that put the bourbon front and center like an old fashioned probably won't work, though you're still welcome to try! cocktails with multiple ingredients to help balance or enhance the bourbon will be a better bet. Take the Mint Julep, for instance — the combo of freshly muddled mint leaves and sweet simple syrup can turn even a difficult bourbon into something surprisingly refreshing and enjoyable.
For something a bit more sophisticated, try making a spiced Chai Old Fashioned. The bourbon is mixed together with baking spices and black walnut bitter for a warm drink that's about perfect for the upcoming cold front. And in case you need something with a bit more pizazz, something like a Sparkling Boulevardier will do. Topped with champagne, this one has an elegant fizz that could help mute out any off-flavor you might not like from the bourbon.
But there's a slight chance that even your best mixology efforts won't quite hit the mark. As Blatner noted, "Sometimes you have to cut your losses." When that happens, consider passing the bottle along to a friend who might better appreciate its unique character. Or simply let it take up residence as an attractive addition to your home bar — who knows, one day a guest who'd appreciate it might turn up!