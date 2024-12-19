What To Do With A Bottle Of Bourbon You Don't Really Like

It's a scenario many whiskey lovers have faced — you splurge on a bottle of bourbon, excitedly open it up for a pour, take that first sip, and ... meh. The flavors just don't match your expectations, even though you've invested in what critics or friends swear is an exceptional bottle. No worries, your tastebuds aren't broken, and it's a very common experience. Bourbon preferences are deeply personal, so even the most expensive or prestigious bottles won't necessarily match your unique taste.

But now that you've got a pricey bourbon bottle that turns out to be a let-down, what do you do with it? We asked Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward (@urbanbourbonist) whether he had any trick to make a not-so-great bourbon taste better. He responded, "The best thing you can probably do with a bourbon that you don't really like is to use it in simple drinks like soda highballs that will dilute the bourbon and allow the soda to take a more prominent role." Yes, that's your signal to smash together a Whiskey-and-Coke, or if you like it fancier, a Colonel Collins cocktail (a bourbon-based version of the famous Tom Collins). Bourbon's complex flavor profile comes from many factors working together: the specific mixture of grains, the strain of yeast used, aging time, alcohol content, and the unique characteristics of each barrel. Sometimes the combination just doesn't click, and that's perfectly fine: half the fun of bourbon-tasting is finding out what works for you.

