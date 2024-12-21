The Restaurant Chain That Serves A Cajun-Inspired Weekend Buffet

At Copeland's brunches, there's a bit of everything. On Saturday, you can find breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and bacon. There's even a made-to-order omelet station that allows you to freely pick the fillings. For those with a sweet tooth, Belgian waffles and French toast are just the things to bring to the table. You can dress them up with a wide variety of toppings, from whipped cream and fresh fruits to various sweeteners.

On Sunday, the brunch menu expands to New Orleans cuisine. In addition to the dishes mentioned above, the breakfast bar offers certain Southern delicacies such as cheese grits, grillades, and buttermilk drop biscuits. Jazzy chicken, jambalaya, andouille sausage, and blackened fish may not seem like they belong in a breezy lunch, but surprisingly, they do. Depending on the restaurant, some of these dishes may also be given a pasta spin, so don't be too surprised if you find jambalaya pasta or shrimp and tasso pasta on the menu. And that's not all. They also have a carving station, where prime rib, braised brisket, and other meats are carved to order.

And what better companion for a hearty brunch than a cocktail? A bloody mary is nothing new but laced with Louisiana hot sauce it's a whole other story. The same goes for margaritas, punch, and other Copeland's favorites, each of which comes with a special twist that embodies the regional cuisine.

