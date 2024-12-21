The Trader Joe's Frozen Pasta You Should Always Have In Your Cart

Pasta is one of those rare ingredients you can have hidden in the corner of your kitchen for months (even years) and still use to whip out an impressively tasty dish in minutes. The market leader of snack satiation, Trader Joe's, is known for its frozen food offerings, so it's no surprise the grocery store chain has a melange of impressive frozen pasta options. Tasting Table conducted a side-by-side comparison of 14 Trader Joe's frozen pastas and ranked them according to taste, texture, and overall deliciousness. You're welcome. The winner was a surprisingly veggie-forward, simple pasta.

According to our taste-bud intensive experiment, the best Trader Joe's frozen pasta is Trader Joe's cauliflower gnocchi. For those who haven't had the airy pillows of starchy goodness, gnocchi is an Italian type of pasta that is typically made with only four ingredients; potato, flour, egg, and salt — so even though cauliflower is not a typical pasta ingredient, it makes for a perfect potato replacement in this version of the dish. The Trader Joe's frozen cauliflower gnocchi is quite simple in flavor, however, its versatility is what makes the quick-and-easy dish shine. Plus at around $3 for 2.5 servings, this is a highly budget-friendly meal option.