The Chain Restaurant With A Disappointing Birthday Dessert Policy

If you have a birthday coming, listen up: Cheesecake Factory recently made an update to its rewards policy that will change the way you collect your birthday dessert. When the Cheesecake Rewards Program first launched in June 2023, customers were offered an array of freebies including two complimentary slices of cheesecake. The first was awarded for simply signing up while the second was a birthday treat. And if you didn't want cheesecake you could ask for a slice of any layered cake from its extensive menu. The birthday perk was supposed to be offered annually for reward members. However, as of November 2024, Cheesecake Factory decided to no longer offer a complimentary slice on your birthday.

Now, you have to spend money for that mouthwatering, luscious birthday treat. Yes, you heard right. You can only claim your birthday slice of cheesecake if you make a food or beverage purchase. Luckily, you don't have to spend a minimum amount to redeem your birthday treat. You do, however, need to make plans to either eat at the restaurant in person or place a pickup order. This reward can't be redeemed with delivery orders unless otherwise stated. As a rewards member, you still have access to exclusive offers and discounts. Plus, you can book a dining reservation, so you don't have to wait hours to be seated. But, now you have a major restriction on when and how you can use your birthday reward.

