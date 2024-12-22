The Chain Restaurant With A Disappointing Birthday Dessert Policy
If you have a birthday coming, listen up: Cheesecake Factory recently made an update to its rewards policy that will change the way you collect your birthday dessert. When the Cheesecake Rewards Program first launched in June 2023, customers were offered an array of freebies including two complimentary slices of cheesecake. The first was awarded for simply signing up while the second was a birthday treat. And if you didn't want cheesecake you could ask for a slice of any layered cake from its extensive menu. The birthday perk was supposed to be offered annually for reward members. However, as of November 2024, Cheesecake Factory decided to no longer offer a complimentary slice on your birthday.
Now, you have to spend money for that mouthwatering, luscious birthday treat. Yes, you heard right. You can only claim your birthday slice of cheesecake if you make a food or beverage purchase. Luckily, you don't have to spend a minimum amount to redeem your birthday treat. You do, however, need to make plans to either eat at the restaurant in person or place a pickup order. This reward can't be redeemed with delivery orders unless otherwise stated. As a rewards member, you still have access to exclusive offers and discounts. Plus, you can book a dining reservation, so you don't have to wait hours to be seated. But, now you have a major restriction on when and how you can use your birthday reward.
What you need to know about the new birthday reward
When you receive your birthday slice reward, you will have 14 days to redeem it before it expires. Other chain restaurants offer birthday rewards that expire in a few days or a month after your birthday. Although two weeks is a decent amount of time to claim your sweet treat, it's possible you completely forgot about it since you can't get the slice for free anymore. You know you have to set aside time to go to a Cheesecake Factory and order something to get this offer. And if you don't have a Cheesecake Factory nearby, you'll most likely prioritize your free birthday rewards instead.
You can also only redeem one birthday slice per guest. This means you and a friend can't go there for a joint birthday celebration and hope to both use your birthday dessert. They have to be used on separate occasions. For dine-in and pickup orders, it's recommended you let your server know you want to add your birthday slice to your order — preferably before you pay. All your server needs is your phone number to find your account. For online orders, simply add your birthday dessert to your cart and check out accordingly.
With so many restrictions, you're better off going all out and using this cheesecake hack. Or, skip the restaurant altogether and purchase your cheesecake-inspired dessert at the grocery store.