The Dessert That Gives That Cheesecake Factory Taste Without Visiting The Restaurant
Nobody leaves the Cheesecake Factory without a slice of its eponymous product. Whether you're sharing a slice at the table after a meal or taking one in a to-go box because you're inevitably stuffed by the restaurant's gargantuan entrees, you're going to end up eating it at some point. That's because its existence is why people go to the Cheesecake Factory instead of, say, Olive Garden or Outback. However, there are times when getting your sweet fix with dinner may seem too daunting — the wait for a seat too long, the din of customers too annoying, the novel-length food menu too overwhelming. Fortunately, there is a convenient way to bypass an in-person visit and still satisfy your craving for some of the company's most popular cheesecake flavors: head to the closest supermarket that stocks its ice cream line.
The Cheesecake Factory launched its Premium Cheesecake Ice Cream in 2020 as part of its At Home brand, and the product does indeed fuse those two advertised desserts. Hard-pack ice cream is combined with ingredients used in the restaurant's iconic cheesecakes, including a signature cream cheese blend and sour cream. The cartons also include mix-ins that vary by flavor. For instance, graham cracker swirls are available in several varieties like original, key lime, and strawberry, which also has bits of fruit. While cookies and cream, salted caramel, and birthday cake all contain nubs or swirls of their titular ingredients — the latter even has icing!
Convenient ice cream containers may limit overindulging
Sure, you can find whole cheesecakes in grocery freezers across the country, and we've taste-tested our way through multiple brands, finding the Cheesecake Factory's to be superior. But an entire cake usually necessitates a special occasion with multiple people. The arrival of ice cream in convenient 14-ounce containers makes it easy to indulge solo. Single servings of cheesecake also exist, but scarfing down a whole slice in one sitting is far too tempting. (According to the company's nutritional guide, one piece of the original flavor at the restaurant is a whopping 830 calories.) Somehow it's just easier to have a few spoonfuls of ice cream at a time and then return the carton to the freezer, drawing out the experience over several days.
Just note that the At Home ice cream is limited to seven flavors, so if you've got a hankering for something very specific like the new Triple Berry Bliss flavor, a physical trip or delivery service request is required. And the next time you dine in, you can try some cheesecake menu hacks. While altering the actual cake isn't possible, customizing the toppings may be, depending on the restaurant's staff. You can ask for a slice smothered in hot fudge, garnished with fresh fruit, or sprinkled with crumbled cookies.