The Dessert That Gives That Cheesecake Factory Taste Without Visiting The Restaurant

Nobody leaves the Cheesecake Factory without a slice of its eponymous product. Whether you're sharing a slice at the table after a meal or taking one in a to-go box because you're inevitably stuffed by the restaurant's gargantuan entrees, you're going to end up eating it at some point. That's because its existence is why people go to the Cheesecake Factory instead of, say, Olive Garden or Outback. However, there are times when getting your sweet fix with dinner may seem too daunting — the wait for a seat too long, the din of customers too annoying, the novel-length food menu too overwhelming. Fortunately, there is a convenient way to bypass an in-person visit and still satisfy your craving for some of the company's most popular cheesecake flavors: head to the closest supermarket that stocks its ice cream line.

The Cheesecake Factory launched its Premium Cheesecake Ice Cream in 2020 as part of its At Home brand, and the product does indeed fuse those two advertised desserts. Hard-pack ice cream is combined with ingredients used in the restaurant's iconic cheesecakes, including a signature cream cheese blend and sour cream. The cartons also include mix-ins that vary by flavor. For instance, graham cracker swirls are available in several varieties like original, key lime, and strawberry, which also has bits of fruit. While cookies and cream, salted caramel, and birthday cake all contain nubs or swirls of their titular ingredients — the latter even has icing!