The Simple Addition To Give Your Hot Toddy A Fruity Twist
When temperatures plunge or when you just need a little extra comfort, a hot cocktail can be just the thing. And what could be a more classic solution than a hot toddy? The cocktail combines whiskey, honey, lemon, a cinnamon stick, and hot water to create a simple warming treat. However, for those who find this combo plays it a bit safe, there's an easy way to give your hot toddy a fruity twist: Add fruit juice to the mix.
Whiskey, lemon, and honey are flavors with many natural fruit pairings. Whiskey and peaches, oranges, and limes are all timeless complements that would work well in this context. The best part is how easy it is to tinker with a hot toddy: Often the cocktail, as in this warm and cozy hot toddy recipe, is made by pouring the whiskey, lemon, and honey into the hot (almost boiling) water and stirring it. Cinnamon sticks or lemon wedges are often used as garnishes that impart slight brightness and warming flavors. A timeless beverage, upping your hot toddy game with some fruit juice is as easy as adding in a few tablespoons of your juice of choice with the other ingredients to taste.
Fruity hot toddy ideas
With so many good options, you may feel like you don't know where to start when introducing a more prominent fruit component to your hot toddy. Since peach and whiskey are a match made in heaven, try adding in the juice of the stone fruit and topping with this warming, spiced cinnamon whipped cream for a hot cocktail full of seasonal sweetness. Oranges and whiskey are an underrated duo, and the citrus would add a bright touch to a hot toddy. And apples, of course, make for a hyper-cozy cocktail that's refreshing to boot.
Another great thing about the hot toddy is that whiskey, although the traditional spirit involved, isn't the only liquor that will taste wonderful and pair well with a splash of fruit juice. Brandy and rum are also both suited to the task — try a rum hot toddy with a bit of passion fruit juice for a tropical twist on this cold-weather cocktail. Take a look at this breakdown of different types of rum so you can start your fruity rum hot toddy journey on the right foot.