The Simple Addition To Give Your Hot Toddy A Fruity Twist

When temperatures plunge or when you just need a little extra comfort, a hot cocktail can be just the thing. And what could be a more classic solution than a hot toddy? The cocktail combines whiskey, honey, lemon, a cinnamon stick, and hot water to create a simple warming treat. However, for those who find this combo plays it a bit safe, there's an easy way to give your hot toddy a fruity twist: Add fruit juice to the mix.

Whiskey, lemon, and honey are flavors with many natural fruit pairings. Whiskey and peaches, oranges, and limes are all timeless complements that would work well in this context. The best part is how easy it is to tinker with a hot toddy: Often the cocktail, as in this warm and cozy hot toddy recipe, is made by pouring the whiskey, lemon, and honey into the hot (almost boiling) water and stirring it. Cinnamon sticks or lemon wedges are often used as garnishes that impart slight brightness and warming flavors. A timeless beverage, upping your hot toddy game with some fruit juice is as easy as adding in a few tablespoons of your juice of choice with the other ingredients to taste.