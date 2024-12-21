The Best Temperature To Serve Sour Beers

Nothing inspires a smack of the lips like a crisp, acidic sip of sour beer. Rather than taking the modern route of brewing, sour beer is a special category of beverage that uses wild yeast and occasionally bacteria for tart-tasting results. However, the real question is how to enjoy it. According to Geoff Bragg, Master Beer Judge at BJCP, there's a specific temperature to aim for.

"Sour beers are generally served in the 40-50 degrees Fahrenheit range," Bragg explains. "There are some funky barnyard characters that may take too much of a front seat in a Lambic at warmer temperatures. Some of the newer, less traditional fruited sours may even be served over ice as a refresher."

Don't be afraid to push the boat out by dropping the Fahrenheit a little. The 50-55 degrees Fahrenheit mark might be the former industry standard, but don't be afraid to go a little lower. For higher acidity sour pints, lowering the temperature neutralizes the intensity — shocking your taste buds into lesser detection of those harsher qualities. In other words, it creates a more easygoing tasting experience. While warmish levels are the norm, the distinctive flavor and ability to withstand colder serving styles could be why sour varieties are amongst the best beers for people who don't like beer.

Ready for some inspiration? "Lindemann's Fruitesse is an example of a beer that the brewer is looking to serve over ice at bars and restaurants," Bragg adds. Keep that in mind when dreaming about the best sour beers for summer.