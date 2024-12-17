The Key To Super Moist Smoked Ham Is A Loaf Pan Full Of Water
Well, it's ham season, and between Thanksgiving and Christmas, some households may feel as if they must keep the dish coming throughout these festive weeks. Ham is a versatile crowd-pleaser that's easy to cook. You can roast it, boil it, or smoke it; the list of delicious ham recipes goes on. However, if you're choosing the latter option, there is one tip you should always consider: placing a pan of water inside the smoker.
Water is a great element to add to your smoker for a few reasons. It helps to control the temperature, magnifies your meat's smoky flavor, and adds moisture throughout the process. This creates a low and slow environment for your ham to cook in. On top of that, a pan of water can also serve as a barrier between your meat and the flames rising from beneath. It may even prevent fat droplets from causing a flare-up.
Setting up your water-inclusive smoker couldn't be easier, but there are some things to consider first. When heated inside a smoker, water will rise and evaporate, creating steamy conditions that help smoke particles adhere to the surface of the meat. This also helps prevent potential dry outs. Because of this, you may need to top off your water — there should be at least an inch in your pan — throughout the smoking process, so be sure to keep an eye on it.
Placing your water pan inside the smoker
Some smokers have a water reservoir already built in. If yours has one, simply fill it up according to the manufacturer's instructions and check on it periodically. It's recommended to cook ham at a low temperature on the bottom rack of the smoker. It'll be in there for a few hours — until it reaches an internal temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit, to be precise — so you may need to add water more than once.
The same is true for smokers that don't come with a water pan already installed. Any pan that can withstand high temperatures will do, such as a disposable aluminum one. Simply fill it over halfway and place it inside. The precise location will vary depending on your smoker, but most cooks tend to place it near the heat source. You could also place it on a cooking grate over charcoal or directly above gas burners. It's always best to check your smoker's instructions for specifics.
As for other smoking tips, using water that's already hot will speed up the process, and lining your pan with foil will aid in the cleanup. Glazing your ham, as recommended in this sensational smoked pineapple ham recipe, will also help with moisture. The glaze should be applied every 15 minutes or so after the meat reaches 110 degrees Fahrenheit, giving you ample opportunity to eye that water and ensure that you're cooking a juicy, tender piece of meat that will keep everyone jolly at the table.