The Key To Super Moist Smoked Ham Is A Loaf Pan Full Of Water

Well, it's ham season, and between Thanksgiving and Christmas, some households may feel as if they must keep the dish coming throughout these festive weeks. Ham is a versatile crowd-pleaser that's easy to cook. You can roast it, boil it, or smoke it; the list of delicious ham recipes goes on. However, if you're choosing the latter option, there is one tip you should always consider: placing a pan of water inside the smoker.

Water is a great element to add to your smoker for a few reasons. It helps to control the temperature, magnifies your meat's smoky flavor, and adds moisture throughout the process. This creates a low and slow environment for your ham to cook in. On top of that, a pan of water can also serve as a barrier between your meat and the flames rising from beneath. It may even prevent fat droplets from causing a flare-up.

Setting up your water-inclusive smoker couldn't be easier, but there are some things to consider first. When heated inside a smoker, water will rise and evaporate, creating steamy conditions that help smoke particles adhere to the surface of the meat. This also helps prevent potential dry outs. Because of this, you may need to top off your water — there should be at least an inch in your pan — throughout the smoking process, so be sure to keep an eye on it.

