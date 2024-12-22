The History Of The Ginger Rogers Drink

As Dionysos told Tasting Table, "the inspiration was a drink called the Favorite Cocktail, from the book "Drinks" by Jacques Straub (1914)." As he explains, " The recipe called for imported ginger ale, but all I had was a weak can of Schwepps or some such, so I punched up the ginger with ginger syrup. It was the ginger element that stood out, so that led to the name. Otherwise, it seemed like a gin Mojito, and I took to describing the Ginger Rogers "like a Mojito, but backwards and in high heels."

This is a reference to a famous quote from governor Ann Richards during her speech at the 1988 Democratic National Convention when she said, "Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels."

Award-winning dancer and actress Ginger Rogers was born in Missouri in 1911. She began her career as a performer when she was just a child, so by the time she appeared in a film alongside Fred Astaire for the first time at just 22 years-old, she was already a pro. Her legacy as one of Hollywood's brightest stars not only inspired the sparkly and refreshing cocktail but also a flavor of Ben and Jerry's called "Fred & Ginger."