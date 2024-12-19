Make Your Pork Fried Rice Much Faster With One Simple Swap

When you make pork fried rice at home or order it from your neighborhood Chinese spot, the meat component is often char siu. The ingredient is a Cantonese-style barbecue that is usually made with pork butt or shoulder, and therefore is time consuming to make from scratch to add to rice. You can make the starchy dish easier with last night's leftover pork chops, but we have an easy swap to make pork fried rice at home much faster: ground pork.

Advertisement

Hear us out — you'll still achieve a savory flavor by using ground pork to take advantage of the original ingredient. Just like other ground meats, though, it will cook far faster than pork butt or shoulder. You can even use the same pan to cook the ground pork, then add the rice and other ingredients to make dinner clean up quicker too. Use leftover rice, and you can have pork fried rice on the table even faster. To help reduce this week's grocery bill, a package of ground pork will likely come out cheaper compared to the larger cuts like pork shoulder.