Soup dumplings are a veritable two course meal in one perfectly contained dish. Eating a dumpling the right way starts with the soup, puncturing the chewy exterior your teeth to drink its steamy aromatic broth before devouring the meat and veggie filled dumpling that remains. If you've only eaten soup dumplings at a restaurant, you might have imagined some high-tech culinary syringe injecting premade dumplings with broth or a super durable dumpling dough you fill up with broth like a water balloon. However, the magic behind their making is an ingredient that you've probably used at home.

The vital ingredient for restaurant worthy homemade soup dumplings is gelatin. The way broth is incorporated into a dumpling without spilling all over the place is by first transforming it into a solid mass. Stirring a packet of fruit-flavored gelatin into hot water and letting it set in the fridge until it's Jello is the same protocol you'll take with savory broth. The broth will only take half an hour to solidify while you prepare the dumpling filling. You'll then blend the gelatinized broth with the ground meat filling to stuff dumpling wrappers. Steaming the dumplings will effectively dissolve the gelatin, returning the broth to its liquid state. Whereas restaurants tend to use a collagen-rich bone broth with the same gelatinizing effects, a packet of gelatin is the shortcut you can use along with store-bought chicken, vegetable, or beef broth. You can also take the store-bought shortcut by using these Twin Marquis dumpling wrappers.

