The Best Substitute For Bourbon When Making Your Own Vanilla Extract
If you consider yourself a baker, we bet you have a special place in your pantry for a bottle of vanilla extract or two. Its rich, complex flavor and aroma are key to the success of a long list of baked goods. Here's the thing, though, if you want to procure the best vanilla extracts around, you won't find them on store shelves. Instead, the best is the extract you made yourself! You only need two ingredients: Quality vanilla beans and some alcohol. Most people tend to reach for bourbon as the alcoholic component. Jennifer Boggiss, CEO of Heilala Vanilla, however, has a different pick for the job: "We suggest vodka! It's neutral in flavor and color, so the vanilla beans are the star."
Alcohol's role in the recipe is to act as a solvent. When you soak the split vanilla beans in it, the spirit will draw out their flavor compounds over time. Unlike bourbon, which is richly flavored with wood smoke, vodka's clean profile is the perfect canvas for your vanilla beans to flaunt the true depth of its flavor. In around two months (longer for a stronger flavor), your vodka-based vanilla extract will be ready for prime time and we've got a ton of ideas for you to give your extract a test run!
Giving your homemade vanilla extract a test run
Once your homemade vanilla extract made with Jennifer Boggiss' vodka tip is ready, put it into use right away in some simple (but tasty) recipes. Classic vanilla treats like a light and airy white cake or rich pound cake will work wonderfully as showcases for your extract's depth of flavor. Or, for a cozy afternoon treat, try baking a vanilla-scented loaf cake — it's perfect alongside your favorite hot beverage. You can also level up desserts by whipping up a batch of vanilla buttercream frosting — perfect for everything from birthday cakes to homemade cookie sandwiches.
If you're wondering if vanilla extract that can be used outside of baked goods, we've got good news. Swap out the wine for your extract next time you make risotto. Add a teaspoon or two to your cooking stock and let it simmer with the rice. The vodka base adds a subtle earthiness, while the vanilla brings an unexpected floral note that'll round out the entire dish.
The possibilities are endless with homemade vodka vanilla extract. The only real challenge will be resisting the urge to make something new with it every day. But don't worry if you feel like you're burning through your reserve, though. Once you've used it up, you can actually top off your homemade extract for an endless supply!