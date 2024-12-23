The Best Substitute For Bourbon When Making Your Own Vanilla Extract

If you consider yourself a baker, we bet you have a special place in your pantry for a bottle of vanilla extract or two. Its rich, complex flavor and aroma are key to the success of a long list of baked goods. Here's the thing, though, if you want to procure the best vanilla extracts around, you won't find them on store shelves. Instead, the best is the extract you made yourself! You only need two ingredients: Quality vanilla beans and some alcohol. Most people tend to reach for bourbon as the alcoholic component. Jennifer Boggiss, CEO of Heilala Vanilla, however, has a different pick for the job: "We suggest vodka! It's neutral in flavor and color, so the vanilla beans are the star."

Alcohol's role in the recipe is to act as a solvent. When you soak the split vanilla beans in it, the spirit will draw out their flavor compounds over time. Unlike bourbon, which is richly flavored with wood smoke, vodka's clean profile is the perfect canvas for your vanilla beans to flaunt the true depth of its flavor. In around two months (longer for a stronger flavor), your vodka-based vanilla extract will be ready for prime time and we've got a ton of ideas for you to give your extract a test run!