Vanilla Extract Is The Secret To Booze-Free Risotto

Rich and creamy risotto will always be an incredibly cozy dish. Whether you prefer yours with sweet seafood or savory mushrooms, one thing is for sure — a splash of wine is often considered the secret to great risotto. But what if you don't happen to have a bottle on you, or you just want a booze-free recipe? In those cases, vanilla extract makes an excellent substitute.

Wine not only lends acidity to risotto; it also infuses it with the nuances that the vino possesses. Based on what's in it, this could be a hint of floral flavor, a citrusy edge, or a crisp fruitiness. Those nuances often include undertones of woodsy vanilla because many red and white wines are aged in oak barrels, which gives them a slight vanilla finish. So, if you don't have a bottle of wine on hand for whatever reason, vanilla extract is your best bet for a flavorful substitute.

The ingredient shares the same boozy tinge, thanks to vanilla extract's alcohol content, and brings loads of deep, earthy flavors to risotto. Vanilla extract is commonly used on its own for desserts; for use in a risotto it should be mixed with stock to enhance the flavor. Add about a teaspoon or two of vanilla extract into stock to flavor your risotto.