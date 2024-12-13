What's The Best Temperature To Roast Your Own Coffee Beans?

Don't toss aside the thermometer yet. Did you know water temperature matters just as much? There's no point laboring over a perfect roast only to throw caution to the wind when brewing. On a scientific level, extraction occurs by transferring thermal energy to coffee molecules through hot water, enabling the absorption of delicious flavors. Too cold, and the slow-moving molecules create sour and under-extracted coffee. Too hot, and the excess particles taste overbearing. Post-roast success hinges on continued temperature management.

In most cases, this is easy. Many home machines have in-built detectors — it's the clever reason Nespresso Vertuo pods have a unique barcode. However, when going it alone (or using equipment like a cafetiere), the responsibility lands on your shoulders. Pouring blindly straight from a kettle just doesn't cut it when brewing high-quality coffee.

The good news is the sweet spot lies somewhere between 195-205 degrees Fahrenheit, which narrows things down a little. But it's worth learning how brewing temperature varies for dark and light roast coffee. Not every cup is brewed the same: Light is best at around 205 degrees Fahrenheit, while water for dark roasts should reach 200 degrees at a maximum. A lower brewing temperature helps dodge the harsher qualities of a bolder coffee.

If you're looking to start roasting, taking in all of the above information, you can purchase green unroasted coffee beans online. Amazon sells a number of different varieties, including these single-origin Arabica Colombia Supremo beans, or a set of four different types of green beans in a roasting starter pack.