Shake Up Your Classic Ramen With A Cincinnati Chili-Inspired Twist
When comfort calls, a steaming hot bowl of ramen (or even instant ramen) is one of the best ways to answer. It's impossible not to feel warmth taking over your senses as you're slurping on the tender noodles and their topping companions — all coated in a hearty, spice-laden broth. Although different in many aspects, chili – Cincinnati chili to be specific — also offers the same soul-soothing effect. Now, what happens if we combine these two dishes by adding chili and cheese to the ramen? What sounds like a flavor overload might turn out to be one of the best dishes you've ever made.
This idea originates from an Ohio restaurant called Café Mochiko. There, the ramen is drenched in a Cincinnati chili broth and topped with tamago (marinated soft-boiled egg) and shredded cheese. As you can imagine, this dish has got flavors in spades. More than just a stew loaded with chili power, what makes Cincinnati chili so unique is the use of cinnamon, allspice, dried herbs, and occasionally, cocoa powder. As a base, it gives your dish a lusciously spicy and savory taste, backed by a sweet undertone that completely sets it apart from regular ramen. Meanwhile, the cheese offers a tangy, creamy twist that sinks decadently into the taste buds as you're slurping on the flavorful broth and noodles. It's a little quirky, a little over-the-top, and memorable in the most unconventional way — not something you'd typically expect with ramen, but that's exactly why you should try it.
Have fun putting together the chili cheese ramen of your dream
Tomato paste, ground meat, seasonings, warm spices, and perhaps harissa simmered together make the perfect chili-inspired base for your ramen. If you don't have the time or enough ingredients, keep it simple with spicy condiments. The flavors won't be the same, of course, but it works in a pinch to impart a tongue-tingling heat. It could be as simple as combining gochujang and heavy cream, or perhaps a spoonful of gochugaru (Korean chili flakes). Chili oil, coconut milk, and miso paste, altogether, set a fiery yet also creamy and umami base that makes for quite a flavor adventure.
Although the chili ramen is already quite flavorful, there's always room for more so don't skim out on the topping. For the cheese, go with varieties that melt well such as mozzarella or cheddar, or better yet, mix them both together. Eggs, from poached and soy-cured to tamagoyaki (classic, custardy Japanese fried egg), are always fitting. Wonton sounds like an overkill at first, but it not only makes the dish more filling but also brings satisfaction to the eating experience.
For a pop of green, leafy greens typically used in ramen such as spinach and bok choy always work. We also can't forget about a pile of dried seaweed flakes, sitting atop the cheese and noodles with a bit of toasted sesame seeds. It's a classic presentation that never fails to stoke excitement when it comes to ramen.