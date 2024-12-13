Shake Up Your Classic Ramen With A Cincinnati Chili-Inspired Twist

When comfort calls, a steaming hot bowl of ramen (or even instant ramen) is one of the best ways to answer. It's impossible not to feel warmth taking over your senses as you're slurping on the tender noodles and their topping companions — all coated in a hearty, spice-laden broth. Although different in many aspects, chili – Cincinnati chili to be specific — also offers the same soul-soothing effect. Now, what happens if we combine these two dishes by adding chili and cheese to the ramen? What sounds like a flavor overload might turn out to be one of the best dishes you've ever made.

This idea originates from an Ohio restaurant called Café Mochiko. There, the ramen is drenched in a Cincinnati chili broth and topped with tamago (marinated soft-boiled egg) and shredded cheese. As you can imagine, this dish has got flavors in spades. More than just a stew loaded with chili power, what makes Cincinnati chili so unique is the use of cinnamon, allspice, dried herbs, and occasionally, cocoa powder. As a base, it gives your dish a lusciously spicy and savory taste, backed by a sweet undertone that completely sets it apart from regular ramen. Meanwhile, the cheese offers a tangy, creamy twist that sinks decadently into the taste buds as you're slurping on the flavorful broth and noodles. It's a little quirky, a little over-the-top, and memorable in the most unconventional way — not something you'd typically expect with ramen, but that's exactly why you should try it.

