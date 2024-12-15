The 4 Herbs You Need For A Classic French Fines Herbes Omelet

If you're a fan of classic French cooking, you've undoubtedly admired the way French cooks turn a bowl of whisked eggs into an elegant, softly folded, golden omelet. Every bit as classic is the French go-to choice to season those eggs known as fines herbes – a set of aromatic, soft stemmed herbs used to gently add flavor while still allowing the taste of the eggs to be the star of the omelet. The combination is made up of parsley, chives, tarragon, and one of the most fragile of all herbs, feathery chervil.

Each of these herbs adds its own unique note to the blend, so the flavor is far more interesting collectively than each individual. The grassy taste of parsley, oniony chive, licorice-scented tarragon, and mild chervil with its echoes of parsley sing together like a beautiful herbal choir. What they have in common beside their bright green color is that longer cooking times dim their aroma, so the brief cooking time in a fines herbes omelet not only preserves the hue, but ensures the herbs keep their true flavors.