The Absolute Best Type Of Vanilla To Use For Each Part Of Your Cake

Three essential baking ingredients come from the seed pod of the flat-leaved vanilla plant: Vanilla beans, vanilla extract, and vanilla paste. The most commonly used ingredient in baking recipes is vanilla extract, but there are actually instances in which another form is ideal, namely in cake. Jennifer Boggiss, CEO of Heilala Vanilla, told us what form of the flavoring makes the best vanilla cake.

"For sponge cakes, I'd say go with vanilla paste," Boggiss says. "Its syrup-like consistency and bold flavor really shine in the cake." Though thicker than extract, vanilla paste incorporates well into cake batter, and the specks of bean give your sponge a gourmet look. As for the frosting or any type of creamy filling, "Definitely vanilla paste!" she continues. "It's perfect for frostings and fillings because it's packed with flavor and has a smooth consistency that mixes beautifully." Again, those specks stud the frosting and add another layer of visual appeal to the cake. So, if you're planning a vanilla cake, get your hands on some vanilla paste. The results will be worth it.