The Absolute Best Type Of Vanilla To Use For Each Part Of Your Cake
Three essential baking ingredients come from the seed pod of the flat-leaved vanilla plant: Vanilla beans, vanilla extract, and vanilla paste. The most commonly used ingredient in baking recipes is vanilla extract, but there are actually instances in which another form is ideal, namely in cake. Jennifer Boggiss, CEO of Heilala Vanilla, told us what form of the flavoring makes the best vanilla cake.
"For sponge cakes, I'd say go with vanilla paste," Boggiss says. "Its syrup-like consistency and bold flavor really shine in the cake." Though thicker than extract, vanilla paste incorporates well into cake batter, and the specks of bean give your sponge a gourmet look. As for the frosting or any type of creamy filling, "Definitely vanilla paste!" she continues. "It's perfect for frostings and fillings because it's packed with flavor and has a smooth consistency that mixes beautifully." Again, those specks stud the frosting and add another layer of visual appeal to the cake. So, if you're planning a vanilla cake, get your hands on some vanilla paste. The results will be worth it.
Get acquainted with vanilla paste
Yes, there is a difference between vanilla extract and vanilla paste; the former is made from vanilla beans steeped in alcohol and the latter is a combination of vanilla extract and vanilla bean powder. The mix of the liquid and powder gives the paste a honey-like consistency and a deeper, more layered vanilla flavor. The classic alcohol used in the extract is vodka, but there are many variations. Another great swap for vanilla extract is to use a bourbon version of the bean paste.
As Jennifer Boggiss suggested, vanilla bean paste is the absolute best for baked goods like vanilla cakes and buttercreams. You can still opt for quality extract, though. Make sure you know the difference between imitation and pure vanilla extract; it's worth it to spend more for the real stuff. One of our favorites is Vanilla Bean King's Organic Vanilla Extract.