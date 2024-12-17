When Dressing Kale Salads, Remember One Crucial Tip

Kale is a versatile green leafy vegetable with a hearty texture that works well sauteed as a side dish, wilted into a Tuscan white bean soup, and even crisped up into chips in an oven or air fryer. As a raw salad ingredient, kale is a nutritious and delicious lettuce alternative. However, its coarse, curly texture when raw could use some tenderizing if you'd rather not spend hours chewing. Therefore, the crucial tip to remember when dressing kale salads is to use a highly acidic salad dressing.

Acid is a natural tenderizer and a popular ingredient in marinades, because it breaks down the tough fibers in meat while also brightening flavor. The same applies to kale; whether you're using apple cider vinegar or lemon juice, the acid will soften its tough, chewy leaves into a more palatable, soft texture while also balancing their bitterness with a pleasant tang. While some opt for massaging oil and salt into kale leaves to tenderize them, an acidic salad dressing will save you the trouble. The oil in your dressing will help coat each leaf and provide a channel for acid absorption. So, all you have to do is toss the kale in an acidic dressing between 15 and 30 minutes before serving. Let it rest in the fridge or at room temperature while you prepare the rest of your salad ingredients.

