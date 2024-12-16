Your Potato Salad Will Taste Irresistible With One Spud Swap

The general view on potato salad variability is on whether to swap a mayonnaise-based dressing for an oil-based one. The type of potato used seems to be an agreed-upon waxy variety like Yukon gold or new potato because they maintain their shape when boiled and tossed in dressing. However, the spud swap that'll make your potato salad irresistible isn't boiled at all, but fried!

Curly fries are the potato salad protagonist that'll save you time and provide a major flavor and texture upgrade. They're among our top ranked types of fries, with a crunchy, seasoned coating and that spiraled shape that make them fun to eat. While you can make them from scratch using our clever hack to get curly fries without a spiralizer, you can also save yourself time and energy by buying frozen curly fries, like these seasoned fries from Arby's. Give them a quick spray with cooking oil and throw them into the air fryer preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 7 to 8 minutes.

While they cook, you can whip up a creamy dressing with plenty of diced aromatics, herbs, and even pickles to toss the fries in fresh out of the air fryer. Unlike loaded fries or poutine, the goal is for the curly fries to retain their shape and crispy bite even after being coated with potato salad dressing. Plus, the seasoning that's on them will be a spicy, savory complement to the tangy, creamy profile of the dressing and mix-ins.

