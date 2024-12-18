The Boozy Addition That Makes Boxed Chicken Broth Sing

Whether using fresh chicken and veggies or repurposing leftovers from store-bought roast chicken and vegetable scraps, making a flavorful chicken stock is super easy. However, it does take time and advance preparation, so in a pinch, having boxed chicken broth in the pantry is always a good idea. And while homemade chicken stock is always better tasting than store-bought, there are some simple ways to enhance the flavor of prepackaged chicken broth to use in your recipes. One of the simplest additions is a splash of white wine.

A dry white wine will add a fresh acidity and subtle flavors to the broth, improving its texture as well. Simply add the wine to the broth in a pan and simmer them together for a few minutes. You don't need a lot of wine, either; about ¼ cup or so will elevate its flavor without overwhelming the subtle chicken taste. You can use the resulting broth in any recipe from soups and stews to sauces and braises, or just pour yourself a mugful and sip away on a chilly evening.