The Boozy Addition That Makes Boxed Chicken Broth Sing
Whether using fresh chicken and veggies or repurposing leftovers from store-bought roast chicken and vegetable scraps, making a flavorful chicken stock is super easy. However, it does take time and advance preparation, so in a pinch, having boxed chicken broth in the pantry is always a good idea. And while homemade chicken stock is always better tasting than store-bought, there are some simple ways to enhance the flavor of prepackaged chicken broth to use in your recipes. One of the simplest additions is a splash of white wine.
A dry white wine will add a fresh acidity and subtle flavors to the broth, improving its texture as well. Simply add the wine to the broth in a pan and simmer them together for a few minutes. You don't need a lot of wine, either; about ¼ cup or so will elevate its flavor without overwhelming the subtle chicken taste. You can use the resulting broth in any recipe from soups and stews to sauces and braises, or just pour yourself a mugful and sip away on a chilly evening.
White wine and chicken broth — a match made in heaven
Chicken and white wine go together like peanut butter and jelly. It works because the fatty protein in the chicken is balanced with the fruity acidity of the wine. Think about a classic chicken scallopini or piccata, in which the sauce is basically made by using white wine to deglaze the pan that you seared the chicken in; adding white wine to your boxed chicken broth will work in a similar way.
Be sure to use a wine that you enjoy drinking, but stay away from wine that's too oaky or sweet as these could impart unwanted flavors. While it doesn't have to be expensive, don't choose a super cheap white wine either. A pinot grigio or sauvignon blanc (which are easily accessible in a wide range of prices) would be perfect. If you want to play with other flavor profiles, try a pinot gris, pinot blanc, albariño, or verdejo. Anything with a balanced acidity and a citrusy profile will work wonders. For even deeper flavor and a hint or umami, dry white Vermouth should do the trick. This is just another reason to keep a nice bottle of white wine in the fridge at all time.