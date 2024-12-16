How To Order A Gluten-Free Salad At Texas Roadhouse
Gluten-free lifestyles may be on the rise, but that doesn't mean your eagerly-awaited gluten-free salad won't come scattered with surprise croutons. Whether you're diagnosed with celiac disease or a wheat allergy, or you're eliminating gluten for other reasons, finding alternatives should be easy. The reality is that it's often not. Luckily, Texas Roadhouse does offer gluten-free salads — even though there's no specific gluten-free menu to order from.
Because of this, half the secret is knowing how to order, and Texas Roadhouse recommends requesting modifications to dishes such as its Grilled Chicken, Grilled Salmon, and Steakhouse Filet salads. After verbally communicating your dietary requirements, the staff will customize your order. Just remember to specifically ask that the kitchen skip the glazes and sauces (distilled vinegar and oil are still safe bets) and emphasize bread intolerance. It's a classic example of "If you don't ask, you won't get."
However, it's worth checking with the staff about the cross-contamination possibilities at each venue, since each location operates differently as a franchise. Croutons and dressings are also ingredients the chain makes from scratch, so there could be gluten remnants around the kitchen. With that said, a little communication goes a long way. Learning how to customize orders is easily one of the most empowering Texas Roadhouse menu hacks you need to know.
What gluten-free dishes does Texas Roadhouse offer?
Fancy more than just a salad? All the hand-cut steaks, except for the Prime Rib, are customizable to accommodate a gluten-free diet. There's a caveat, though. Even if the meat is gluten-free, the seasonings and marinades are not. If you don't want to be left admiring a rather sad-looking slab of unflavored meat, it's advisable to bring your own gluten-safe seasoning. The same rules apply to the chicken, salmon, and pulled pork dinners, which can all be modified by skipping the bread and adding a salad or veggies. Perhaps it's worth investing in a small spice collection to sneak into your handbag.
The major no-gos are the fries and baked potatoes. Be wary of certain vinegars, too, since undistilled products are among the sneaky foods that you may think are gluten-free but aren't. Overall, Texas Roadhouse is likely best suited to those who can tolerate small amounts of cross-contamination. It also pays to be eagle-eyed and do your own research about what you can and cannot eat on the menu. Customers have taken to online platforms like Reddit to report being "accidentally glutened" after staff overlooked certain unsafe ingredients. There's rarely a gluten-free guarantee when dining out, but when ordering dietary-specific dishes at Texas Roadhouse, it all starts with a conversation.