How To Order A Gluten-Free Salad At Texas Roadhouse

Gluten-free lifestyles may be on the rise, but that doesn't mean your eagerly-awaited gluten-free salad won't come scattered with surprise croutons. Whether you're diagnosed with celiac disease or a wheat allergy, or you're eliminating gluten for other reasons, finding alternatives should be easy. The reality is that it's often not. Luckily, Texas Roadhouse does offer gluten-free salads — even though there's no specific gluten-free menu to order from.

Because of this, half the secret is knowing how to order, and Texas Roadhouse recommends requesting modifications to dishes such as its Grilled Chicken, Grilled Salmon, and Steakhouse Filet salads. After verbally communicating your dietary requirements, the staff will customize your order. Just remember to specifically ask that the kitchen skip the glazes and sauces (distilled vinegar and oil are still safe bets) and emphasize bread intolerance. It's a classic example of "If you don't ask, you won't get."

However, it's worth checking with the staff about the cross-contamination possibilities at each venue, since each location operates differently as a franchise. Croutons and dressings are also ingredients the chain makes from scratch, so there could be gluten remnants around the kitchen. With that said, a little communication goes a long way. Learning how to customize orders is easily one of the most empowering Texas Roadhouse menu hacks you need to know.

