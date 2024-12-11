Even if you love whipping up your own dishes from scratch, it still helps to make them with the addition of pre-made ingredients. A bag of store-bought pepperoni goes a long way when making things like pizzas or sandwiches from scratch, lasting over until you're done cooking. With plenty of sausage slices to use for later, exactly how long does store-bought pepperoni last after being opened?

The savory, spiced sausages can be used for a multitude of recipes, so it's not something to be thrown away so readily. Instead, you can keep the pepperoni in the fridge for up to three weeks. Though the meat favors humidity and warmer temperatures when aged, this isn't the way to ensure that you can use it for almost a month. The cool, steadiness of the fridge slows down the rate of bacterial growth, keeping the pepperoni fresh for longer.

If the bag is airtight, you can keep the pepperoni in its original packaging before placing it in the fridge. If not, bind it up with plastic wrap or place it in a resealable plastic bag. To keep the meat even longer, store it in the freezer where it'll last for up to three months. Place it in an airtight, freezer-safe bag with the date it was stored written on it.

