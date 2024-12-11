How Long Does Store-Bought Pepperoni Last After Being Opened?
Even if you love whipping up your own dishes from scratch, it still helps to make them with the addition of pre-made ingredients. A bag of store-bought pepperoni goes a long way when making things like pizzas or sandwiches from scratch, lasting over until you're done cooking. With plenty of sausage slices to use for later, exactly how long does store-bought pepperoni last after being opened?
The savory, spiced sausages can be used for a multitude of recipes, so it's not something to be thrown away so readily. Instead, you can keep the pepperoni in the fridge for up to three weeks. Though the meat favors humidity and warmer temperatures when aged, this isn't the way to ensure that you can use it for almost a month. The cool, steadiness of the fridge slows down the rate of bacterial growth, keeping the pepperoni fresh for longer.
If the bag is airtight, you can keep the pepperoni in its original packaging before placing it in the fridge. If not, bind it up with plastic wrap or place it in a resealable plastic bag. To keep the meat even longer, store it in the freezer where it'll last for up to three months. Place it in an airtight, freezer-safe bag with the date it was stored written on it.
How to tell when your pepperoni has gone bad
Even before the three-week or month mark, check on the pepperoni to make sure that it's still safe to eat. Good pepperoni has a slightly dry texture, so it should be easy to feel when something is off. The meat will develop a sticky, viscous feel, indicating that bacteria has begun to grow and spread, and the once spiced, meaty smell will turn into a sour odor. As for appearance, the sausages may start to look a little dull or brown.
Of course, adding pepperoni to pizza is the most common way to eat cured meat, but if you're looking for ways to use it up before it goes bad, that doesn't have to be your only resort. A pepperoni lover's pizza pasta takes all the best parts of the classic pie and pairs it with rigatoni, making a hearty pasta dish. Pizza soup also transforms the beloved dish, turning it into a steamy soup that's perfect for the cold. The recipe features pepperoni, mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, and black olives in a savory vegetable broth and pizza sauce soup base.
For a quick dish that's equally as delicious, try homemade pepperoni stromboli. It cooks in just 15 minutes and pairs the sausage with salami, mozzarella, and pre-made pizza dough, making for a dish that's simple yet filling.