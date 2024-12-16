12 Best Vegan And Vegetarian Cookbooks Of 2024

Vegetarian and vegan eating is by no means a new thing, and in various countries' cuisines, and many countries have cooked vegan cuisine for centuries due to religious and cultural reasons. In the US, it's a little less common, however, it's no longer as controversial as it was a decade ago and many people are seeing its value. Whether it's easier on their pockets, better for their health, or people are caring about the environmental and ethical ramifications of eating meat, there are plenty of reasons to turn to plant-based or vegetable-forward lifestyles. There is a growing list of chefs that hero plant-based cooking, and if the release of cookbooks this year is any measure to go by, there is a groundswell of interest in vegetarian and vegan cooking.

No matter where you are along the journey, everyone can use a great cookbook to teach the basics, provide inspiration, or give us new ideas for what to eat and how to cook it. There are plenty of options for any type of cook, and various cuisines to choose from too. This year has been an incredible year for vegan and vegetarian cookbooks, with so many exciting releases, it feels like there's a real movement growing. Whether you're looking to cut down on meat and wondering how to start, or you're a long-time fully fledged vegan, these cookbooks will have you excited about cooking. Here are some of the best vegan and vegetarian cookbooks of 2024.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.

