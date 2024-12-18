The Crucial Ingredient Your Sweet Potato Pie Is Missing
Though the idea to include lemon in a sweet potato pie recipe isn't a new idea — the addition has been used since the 1910s — in the hurried frenzy of baking, sometimes the smallest inclusions are pushed to the side. We are here to make a case that citrus, whether it is in the form of juice or zest, definitely shouldn't be sidelined as you put together your next sweet potato pie.
While a perfectly delicious sweet potato pie can be mixed and baked sans citrus, a lemony inclusion can make a major difference in the overall tasting experience of your baked treat. Adding a splash of lemon or another acidic ingredient to the filling you make for your simple sweet potato pie recipe can help some of the more earthy, flavorful, and buttery elements of your sweet potato pie step up and shine. After sweet potatoes have been roasted and mixed with various spices, even a quick splash of lemon juice can brighten up your dessert.
A tried and true ingredient
Acid from lemons or oranges (or a blend of both) can help tie in the rest of the seasonings and spices you have used in your dish. The presence of orange juice can elevate the sprinklings of nutmeg and cinnamon powder, for example, while added lemon extract can help ginger and allspice sparkle in a sweet potato mixture. Similarly, if you decide to use nuts when making your recipe, either in the crust or as a crowning garnish, the inclusion of lemon zest can brighten the overall flavor profile of your dessert.
To not overpower the rest of the ingredients, use a gentle hand as you bring in the citrusy inclusion so that the lemon or orange ingredient doesn't step forward and take center stage within the recipe. The acidic element should simply exist to help other flavors form a delicious whole. Start conservatively, using about one teaspoon to stir into your pie filling before increasing according to your palate's preferences. You can experiment with using juice from either a lemon or an orange to see which works best in your favorite sweet potato pie recipes.