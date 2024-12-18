The Crucial Ingredient Your Sweet Potato Pie Is Missing

Though the idea to include lemon in a sweet potato pie recipe isn't a new idea — the addition has been used since the 1910s — in the hurried frenzy of baking, sometimes the smallest inclusions are pushed to the side. We are here to make a case that citrus, whether it is in the form of juice or zest, definitely shouldn't be sidelined as you put together your next sweet potato pie.

Advertisement

While a perfectly delicious sweet potato pie can be mixed and baked sans citrus, a lemony inclusion can make a major difference in the overall tasting experience of your baked treat. Adding a splash of lemon or another acidic ingredient to the filling you make for your simple sweet potato pie recipe can help some of the more earthy, flavorful, and buttery elements of your sweet potato pie step up and shine. After sweet potatoes have been roasted and mixed with various spices, even a quick splash of lemon juice can brighten up your dessert.