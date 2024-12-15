17 International Buffets You Need To Know About

Buffets are a wonderful indulgence that can often take you on a journey through a variety of flavors, textures, and aromas. America is famous for having incredible buffets, but what about the rest of the world? That's what we wanted to find out here. This list will take you through the continents and a vast array of culinary styles. If you ever find yourselves in one of these locations, these buffets are a must-visit.

Advertisement

These locations were mainly chosen due to the quality and diversity of the food they offer, but other factors were considered too. We've picked buffets in stunning locations, unique experiences, and local gems outside the U.S. Each one is highly rated but also offers something different from the last. For any adventurous foodie, there will no doubt be some locations here you'll want to add to your bucket list. Let's start our journey around the world through these unique and delicious international buffets.