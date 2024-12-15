17 International Buffets You Need To Know About
Buffets are a wonderful indulgence that can often take you on a journey through a variety of flavors, textures, and aromas. America is famous for having incredible buffets, but what about the rest of the world? That's what we wanted to find out here. This list will take you through the continents and a vast array of culinary styles. If you ever find yourselves in one of these locations, these buffets are a must-visit.
These locations were mainly chosen due to the quality and diversity of the food they offer, but other factors were considered too. We've picked buffets in stunning locations, unique experiences, and local gems outside the U.S. Each one is highly rated but also offers something different from the last. For any adventurous foodie, there will no doubt be some locations here you'll want to add to your bucket list. Let's start our journey around the world through these unique and delicious international buffets.
Les Grands Buffets – Narbonne, France
Our first stop is to a country renowned for its food culture. There are plenty of famous cities on this list, but this buffet is in the small town of Narbonne in the south of France, not too far from the Mediterranean coast. It's a beautiful region of the world and this buffet reflects that beauty and tradition in its styling. While many international buffets offer a range of worldly delights, Les Grands Buffets focuses on the very best France has to offer.
It has an incredible range of dishes, the largest cheese collection in the world, and over 150 wines to choose from. As for those dishes, you can expect all the French classics such as the controversial foie gras, escargots, cassoulet, and shucked oysters. You'll want to ensure you leave room for dessert as there'll be the likes of macarons and éclairs to choose from and even a stunning chocolate fountain. It's one of the more sophisticated buffets on the list but it's still accessible for anyone seeking a welcoming, yet luxurious buffet experience.
The Line – Singapore
Quite a few luxury hotels have incredible buffets, and the Shangri-La in Singapore is one of several examples on this list. Singapore is known as a cultural melting pot, and it's no surprise one of its most famous buffets reflects that. The Line covers food cultures from all over the world. That is made possible by having 9 live cooking stations serving everything from fresh seafood to spicy curry. You'll also get to enjoy Malaysian favorites such as laksa and chili crab. Whatever food you fancy, you'll probably find it here.
Everything is fresh with its seafood range being particularly impressive. There's plenty of artistry with the desserts, including an elaborate chocolate fountain, delicate pastries, and customized ice cream creations. The open kitchen concept allows you to watch the chefs prepare the food selections in real time, and the sleek style makes for both a unique atmosphere and experience.
Viking Line
This buffet has perhaps the most unique location on this list, as it is ever-changing. Located on the Viking Line cruise ships, this buffet offers you a dining experience on the Baltic Sea as you get to enjoy both the stunning scenery and food. The buffet mostly specializes in Scandinavian classics, which include seafood such as pickled herring, gravlax, and hearty roasts. There are plenty of seasonal ingredients and local flavors for anyone to enjoy, with excellent cheese boards and desserts also available.
The exact menu offered can change depending on both the time of year and the route the ship is taking. Wherever you are on the Baltic Sea, you are sure to have an excellent platter of food accompanied by breathtaking views. The two combine for a truly unforgettable experience. The literal and figurative journey through both the sea and your food makes it a tantalizing option for any foodie.
Ewaan Buffet – Dubai, UAE
For this list, we didn't want to have more than one buffet from the same country. The U.A.E. made that difficult, but we thought the Ewaan Buffet stood taller than the others. Located in the Palace Downtown Hotel, you'll get to enjoy both Arabian and Oriental food. The result is a traditional range of foods but with modern sophistication. You can indulge in a mezze platter, succulent grilled meats, lamb ouzi, or perhaps even shawarma.
Of course, the choice is yours as you may prefer the sushi, pasta, or seafood station. The dessert selection is impressive, especially for those who might want to try something new, such as baklava or kunafa. There are some international desserts alongside them, which help to make this such a dynamic buffet. You can try local foods as well as tastes that may be more familiar to you, all the while being in a sophisticated setting and only a stone's throw away from the Burj Khalifa.
The Oyster Box – Umhlanga, South Africa
As you may have guessed from the name, The Oyster Box is a place that excels in seafood. It's located in Umhlanga — a South African resort town just north of Durban — and offers beautiful coastal scenery. For those looking for an African getaway, you can't go wrong with Umhlanga and a visit to The Oyster Box. Oysters are unsurprisingly on the menu, but not in its dinner buffet. Instead, it specializes in curry which isn't that surprising when you learn that Durban has a large Indian population.
You'll get to select from at least 11 curries — including some with an international twist — such as the Singapore fish curry. These spicy delights can be enjoyed on the restaurant's terrace, which overlooks the Indian Ocean and a stunning lighthouse that sits just outside the hotel. The clash of cultures adds to the charm as you enjoy world-class cuisine and South African hospitality.
20 Knots – Anguilla
Those wanting a Caribbean adventure may instead cast their eyes toward 20 Knots in Anguilla. The restaurant is located in the luxurious Zemi Beach House and offers a beautiful breakfast buffet. You can choose from a range of cold or hot foods. For the cold items, you may wish to enjoy the sumptuous smoked salmon or perhaps its fresh pastries. There is also a large selection of hot foods such as chocolate pancakes, curried potatoes, and vegetable frittatas.
For those egg lovers, there is also a station where you can enjoy freshly made omelets or eggs cooked any way you want. Once seated, you'll enjoy your cuisine in the beachfront setting with the laid-back charm that only Caribbean countries can offer. Besides the breakfast buffet, you'll also love the rich variety of food offered with its lunch and dinner menus.
Eight – Auckland, New Zealand
The Eight restaurant in The Cordis Hotel in Auckland is so named because you'll have eight different kitchens cooking your meals. You'll enjoy watching the live cooking stations which can create American, Italian, Indian, and Chinese meals, along with much more. It's ideal for those who prefer their buffets to have a selection of cuisines from around the world. There is also plenty of New Zealand seafood, with delights such as oysters and sushi.
Once the main meal is finished, plenty of desserts are on offer along with a beautiful chocolate fountain for all to enjoy. The interior is sleek and modern, giving the restaurant a more refined vibe than many others. The interactions you can have with the chef also help to give it a personal touch. New Zealand may be a place people overlook when it comes to a buffet, but Eight does a great job of showcasing the country's culinary excellence.
The Sky – Tokyo, Japan
If you want incredible views to go with your meal, The Sky in Japan is almost unmatched. Situated at the top of the New Otani Hotel in Tokyo, it's a buffet experience you'll never forget. You get completely panoramic views of the city skyline, and you can even see Mount Fuji on a (albeit rare) clear day. More than that, you don't even need to leave your seat to take it all in as the restaurant slowly rotates.
As with many buffets in this list, it offers an impressive range of food in its native culture while also giving you a few other options. This is mostly centered on Western and Chinese food. The only downside is the cost, which can rise to over $100 at peak times. However, many will see the cost as worth it, as it's an experience you'll never stop wanting to tell others about.
The Carnivore – Nairobi, Kenya
Even though a vegetarian menu is offered, the aptly named The Carnivore restaurant is a meat-eaters paradise. It gives you an authentic African experience with meats roasted on Maasai swords and over a huge charcoal pit. Once seated, you'll be given the soup of the day until the meat feast commences. Servers will come around with a variety of meats and you can ask for as much as you want. Your selections can include lamb, pork, and beef along with rarer meats such as ostrich and crocodile.
The servers will keep coming with the meats until you tell them you've had enough. After which, you'll be offered dessert and coffee. The smells, sights, and sounds make it a fun place to be and salivating if you're a meat-lover. The setting is in a beautiful rustic environment and the vibrant energy from staff and guests is sure to put a smile on your face.
Harvest Buffet – Sydney, Australia
Whatever type of food you like, the Harvest Buffet in Sydney will have something you love. The standout feature of the buffet is the large selection of curries, along with a wide range of Indian-inspired side dishes. There is also an "Italian Alley" which allows you to choose from a wide range of pasta and pizza. Aside from that, the buffet has plenty of seafood, salad, carvery, BBQ, and other Asian dishes.
The dessert station is equally as impressive as the mains, with plenty of sweet treats and ice cream. As with many of these buffets, it also has a divine chocolate fountain. For those who crave a buffet with an extensive selection, the Harvest Buffet is the type you'll love. The interior is nothing special but it's still clean and well maintained. The variety of flavors and high-quality food will make this a memorable dining experience that is sure to leave you satisfied.
Bazaar Kitchen & Bar – Denarau Island, Fiji
For many people, Fiji is a dream destination. If you have that stereotypical picture of island paradise in your head, the Sofitel Fiji Resort lives up to it. While the location may blow you away, so will the food. The dining experience is both vibrant and interactive, with the ability to sit either inside or outside. If inside, you'll be closer to one of the seven live cooking stations that deliciously serve up food from around the world.
Traditional Fijian dishes such as lovo barbeque are offered, with the five other hot cooking stations offering Chinese, Japanese, Mediterranean, American, and Indian food. The final food station dishes up a delightful plethora of desserts. Separate buffets are available for both breakfast and dinner, which is quite rare for this list. Fiji is known for its friendliness and wonderful hospitality, and the Bazaar Kitchen & Bar delivers on both these fronts. When you add high-quality food to that, it's no wonder why so many diners are happy to give this buffet a glowing 5-star review.
Siga la Vaca – Buenos Aires, Argentina
We didn't think we could complete this list without one buffet from South America and the Siga la Vaca is a worthy addition. Argentina is well known for its steak and it's at the heart of this buffet. It offers an all-you-can-eat feast with a range of Argentine barbecue options. Guests can indulge in any number of grilled meat cuts at a reasonable price. If you get full of grilled meat, or it's not your thing, there are also cold cuts offered along with a range of pasta.
For those meat-eaters, however, this buffet is heavenly. Whether you want an Argentine steak or perhaps sausages or ribs, everything is deliciously cooked over an open flame. The restaurant is situated in the picturesque Puerto Madero district and has a lovely atmosphere. For those wanting to visit the nation's capital and experience the best of this stunning continent, Siga la Vaca is a delight you'll no doubt want to fit into your trip.
The Stage – Shanghai, China
Chinese food is offered in many international buffets, but why not enjoy it in the country itself? The Stage buffet is located in the Westin Bund Center, which is part of an upscale hotel chain owned by Marriot. While there are Chinese meals on the menu, the buffet also offers an incredible selection of global cuisine. The seafood selection is vast and there is an array of Asian delicacies to enjoy. On top of that, you'll marvel over the sizzling grill and plenty of Western favorites. All the food is fresh and flavorful, and if you have enough space in your stomach, there is also an exceptional dessert spread.
It's more of an up-scale experience than many other buffets with a sophisticated ambience and great service. With the free-flowing champagne and live entertainment (offered during Sunday brunch), it's a buffet service that offers more than just food. While that may be true, the food itself is memorable and with so much on offer, it's unlikely that your first visit to The Stage will be your last.
360° Café – Macau, Macao
If you thought The Sky in Japan offered something that no other buffet could, you'd be wrong. A revolving tower-top restaurant offering panoramic views of the city below? The aptly named 360° Café does that too. A special administrative region of China, Macau is a unique destination. This buffet is a great place to take it in and enjoy an international buffet, with a main focus on Asian and Portuguese food.
This means you get to enjoy a delicious variety of flavors from seafood and sushi to grilled meats and Cantonese specialties. There are culinary delights to enjoy from around the world as you take a trip around this tower, with the floor fully rotating once every 90 minutes. The food and atmosphere are frequently praised, but almost all guests fawn at the breathtaking views you get from the floor-to-ceiling views, even if you may get startled by the odd bungee jumper.
Delhi 'O' Delhi – New Delhi, India
In this list so far, we've seen many buffets that are happy to offer a beautiful range of Indian food. If you want to taste this culinary delight straight from the source, Delhi 'O' Delhi is the place to be. It showcases the diversity of Indian cooking, with the menu evolving over time to highlight the different states within India. The buffet has everything you could wish for, including an impressive range of vegetarian options. Each dish is prepared with authentic spices and ingredients to delight the taste buds.
Even for those who may not like what they consider Indian food, this restaurant shows that Indian cooking goes well beyond just curry. The restaurant is often complimented for its ambiance, with the décor being traditional, yet modern. Eating in a foreign country can be daunting for some, especially in the absence of typical Western foods. Delhi 'O' Delhi offers you a chance to fully explore what Indian dishes you enjoy. You'll leave full of both food and knowledge about Indian cooking.
Amaya Food Gallery – Bangkok, Thailand
Thai cuisine is another that is enjoyed around the world. The Amaya Food Gallery in Bangkok is a great place to enjoy these flavors in a unique environment. The live cooking stations and vibrant atmosphere make it feel like you get to enjoy street food, in an upmarket and more relaxed setting. Located in the luxurious Amari Hotel, there are plenty of international dishes to enjoy — whether you want to sample Italian pasta, Japanese sushi, or Mediterranean meats.
Many buffets have just adequate service, but diners have praised the Amaya Food Gallery for its attentive staff and friendly vibe. It's a fun place to eat and spend a few hours once you've enjoyed the day in this incredible city. The modern décor and relaxed setting make it perfect for families, adult diners, and those celebrating special occasions. For buffet lovers in Bangkok, it's a buffet that is almost certain to have you leaving with a huge smile on your face.
Nineteen – Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
We end with another sophisticated buffet, this one being in Hồ Chí Minh City, Vietnam. Nineteen is a high-class buffet experience that has a main focus on seafood. That's due to it being caught in the East Sea waters and freshly delivered to the restaurant. If seafood isn't your thing, then there is plenty of international cuisine offered such as roasts and ribs. Located in the luxurious Caravelle Saigon hotel, the buffet is perfectly showcased to display its fine flavors from around the world.
If you've never had Vietnamese food before, this is a great time to try it knowing you have the back-up of Western food if it's not to your taste. For dessert, the selection is equally varied with Vietnamese delicacies and Western options. The restaurant is extremely highly rated, with many customers appreciating it for Nineteen's elegant design and attentive service, along with the high-quality food. If you ever find yourself in Hồ Chí Minh, the Nineteen experience isn't one you'll want to miss.