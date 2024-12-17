What Are Knife-Cut Noodles And How Are They Different From Ramen?

Maybe you have seen packages of Trader Joe's knife-cut noodles on shelves and wondered what the difference is between these packages and your favorite ramen noodle recipes. Whether you're looking to spruce up your instant ramen or are planning to make noodles from scratch, you should know that there are a few key variations between knife-cut noodles and ramen, beyond the names printed on a label.

As described, knife-cut noodles are made by slicing off pieces of a block of dough directly into a vat of boiling water. These noodles can also be called knife-shaved, pared, or peel noodles. The uneven shapes can be dense and chewy in the center of the pieces, and the edges form small ribbon-like grooves from the cuts. Experienced master chefs can slice off hundreds of noodles in one minute, swiping the doughy blocks so quickly it looks like a magic trick. Traditionally-made batches of knife-cut noodles aren't necessarily uniform in appearance, and that's part of the added appeal. Something is charming about the range of shapes and sizes in a bowl, yet the chewy consistency of each piece offers a reliably gummy middle with a softened edge that is satisfying to bite into.

