The Pancake Batter Hack That Ensures A Crispy Edge In Every Bite

There is a divide in the pancake-loving community between those who prefer a light and fluffy center and those who favor a crispy edge piece. If you're in the latter camp, we have an exciting new hack for you. A TikTok posted by user @ccwalkerr demonstrates a genius trick for ensuring every single bite is an edge piece: Making the pancakes in an "O" shape. By drizzling the batter into the pan in the shape of a donut, you create two edges on your pancake, meaning maximum crunchy bits.

Obviously, this hack appeals to a lot of people, as the TikTok video currently has 1.4 million likes and has been saved over 54,000 times. One commenter even said, "Now this is using 100% of your brain." The best part about this hack is that it doesn't require any extra frills to execute — all you need is a simple and delicious pancake recipe and a steady hand (though, high-quality butter never hurt anyone, either). If you don't feel like whipping up your own batter from scratch, you can do the same O-shaped pancake trick with any of the many reliable grocery store pancake mixes.