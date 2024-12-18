The Pancake Batter Hack That Ensures A Crispy Edge In Every Bite
There is a divide in the pancake-loving community between those who prefer a light and fluffy center and those who favor a crispy edge piece. If you're in the latter camp, we have an exciting new hack for you. A TikTok posted by user @ccwalkerr demonstrates a genius trick for ensuring every single bite is an edge piece: Making the pancakes in an "O" shape. By drizzling the batter into the pan in the shape of a donut, you create two edges on your pancake, meaning maximum crunchy bits.
Obviously, this hack appeals to a lot of people, as the TikTok video currently has 1.4 million likes and has been saved over 54,000 times. One commenter even said, "Now this is using 100% of your brain." The best part about this hack is that it doesn't require any extra frills to execute — all you need is a simple and delicious pancake recipe and a steady hand (though, high-quality butter never hurt anyone, either). If you don't feel like whipping up your own batter from scratch, you can do the same O-shaped pancake trick with any of the many reliable grocery store pancake mixes.
Take this crispy edge hack to the next level
Not only does the genius modification of cooking pancakes with a hole in the center lead to extra crispiness, but it can also make for an amazing stack of filled pancakes. Piling a few "O"-shaped cakes on top of one another makes a center that's just waiting to be filled with your favorite toppings and accouterments. Start with a classic combo by filling the pancake cavern with homemade whipped cream and drizzling the stack with quality maple syrup. Or, get creative by using fun recipes like our cannoli pancakes. The donut-shaped pancake hack creates a perfect tunnel for the cannoli cream, just like a regular cannoli.
If you're looking for even more crispy-edge action than this hack provides, try the viral trend of "scrambled pancakes," where users on TikTok are pouring pancake batter into a hot buttered pan and mixing it up just like scrambled eggs. This trick leads to virtually only crispy edge pieces and is a fun way to put a spin on a breakfast classic. We can't wait to see what other amazing and creative food hacks the internet provides.