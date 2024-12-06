PSA: Don't Use Your Le Creuset Stoneware On The Stove

Imagine this: You just bought a brand new colorful Le Creuset stoneware pot (like this one on Amazon) when we named it one of the best cookware pieces to add to any kitchen after spotting it at 2024's The Inspired Home Show, and you just can't wait to use it. You might think, since it's safe and heatproof enough to go into the oven, that you can use the stoneware on the stove over direct heat. Moments later, you hear the stoneware cracking before breaking apart in a mini explosion, catching the stove on fire and making a huge mess.

This is exactly what happened to Lindsey Noel (@llindseynoel on TikTok), who posted a viral video on December 2, 2024, with this caption: "Was cooking a lovely dinner when my BRAND NEW Le Creuset decided to explode and catch my stove on fire." Noel also asked for Le Creuset's customer service number. Commenters on her video have mixed feelings. Some are grateful to learn something new about stoneware. Others roast Noel for "user error" and for ignoring instructions.

If you had read the care instructions on Le Creuset's website, you would have known that putting the stoneware over direct heat is a huge mistake, and can be dangerous, too. The instructions on the website clearly state, "DO NOT use any Stoneware piece on the stovetop or any other direct heat source. Le Creuset Stoneware is safe for use in the microwave, freezer, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, and broiler."

