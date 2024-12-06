PSA: Don't Use Your Le Creuset Stoneware On The Stove
Imagine this: You just bought a brand new colorful Le Creuset stoneware pot (like this one on Amazon) when we named it one of the best cookware pieces to add to any kitchen after spotting it at 2024's The Inspired Home Show, and you just can't wait to use it. You might think, since it's safe and heatproof enough to go into the oven, that you can use the stoneware on the stove over direct heat. Moments later, you hear the stoneware cracking before breaking apart in a mini explosion, catching the stove on fire and making a huge mess.
This is exactly what happened to Lindsey Noel (@llindseynoel on TikTok), who posted a viral video on December 2, 2024, with this caption: "Was cooking a lovely dinner when my BRAND NEW Le Creuset decided to explode and catch my stove on fire." Noel also asked for Le Creuset's customer service number. Commenters on her video have mixed feelings. Some are grateful to learn something new about stoneware. Others roast Noel for "user error" and for ignoring instructions.
If you had read the care instructions on Le Creuset's website, you would have known that putting the stoneware over direct heat is a huge mistake, and can be dangerous, too. The instructions on the website clearly state, "DO NOT use any Stoneware piece on the stovetop or any other direct heat source. Le Creuset Stoneware is safe for use in the microwave, freezer, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, and broiler."
Always read instructions before using any new cookware
Lindsey Noel's video has also been making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter). Many commenters appear to be roasting Noel there as well. X user Jo (@junker_jo) stated, "We're officially at the point in Le Creuset oversaturation where people are trying to use stoneware baking dishes on their stoves ... I don't think these are informed consumers." Others appear genuinely shocked. X user @tongxxing commented, "Wait you can't put a Dutch oven on the stovetop? I thought it could go on top or in the oven?"
@llindseynoel
sooo does anyone know the @Le Creuset customer service number 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #lecreuset #kitchenfire
Seeing how many people are genuinely confused about how to properly use stoneware and differentiate it from cast iron and Dutch ovens, it's clear that there's widespread misunderstanding about cookware materials and their proper use. For example, you should never clean your stoneware with citrus, either. Le Creuset's Stoneware is ceramic cookware made from clay. Put it over a direct heat source and the thermal shock will make it crack, break, and even explode. As per Le Creuset, its stoneware is, however, safe to use in the microwave, oven, and broiler.
For home cooks who don't read instruction manuals and tend to make clumsy and dangerous user errors, it's best to stick to cookware like Dutch ovens, such as this one by Le Creuset available in 15 colors on Amazon, which are safe to use both over the stove and in the oven. Some of the best ways to use a Dutch oven include braising meats and baking bread. Just be sure to use oven mitts whenever you're handling hot Dutch ovens — or any cookware. As Le Creuset clearly states, "Use oven mitts for lifting at all times."