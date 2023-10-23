Why You Should Never Use Citrus To Clean Stoneware

Citrus-based cleaning supplies have grown to play a dominating role in American households. They're marketed as sustainable, natural cleaning agents, and for good reason. The acidic nature of citrus works really well as a replacement for chemicals. But that doesn't mean it's good at everything.

Stoneware is a type of pottery made from clay, not actually from stone. It gets its name from how hard the material becomes due to being fired at very high temperatures. This makes it tough, durable, and non-porous — all of which make for good kitchenware. Stoneware has a glaze applied to the outside, which makes it safe to handle food, among other useful responsibilities. The problem with using citrus on stoneware is that it very quickly eats away at the glaze, effectively ruining your beautiful heirloom.

Not only should you not use pure lemon juice to clean your stoneware the old-fashioned way, but you should make sure you are reading the ingredient list of your cleaning supplies and taking note of any citrus components. Usually, it will be fairly obvious since it will be listed as citric acid. If you notice an ingredient that you aren't sure about, double-check that it isn't citrus before applying it to your stoneware. Under no circumstances should you use citrus-based cleaning supplies on your stoneware.