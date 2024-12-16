Give Meatballs A Sweet And Tangy Twist With One Vibrant Sauce
Meatballs stand on their own as a starter, snack, or meal, but the savory meat-centric dish needs a sauce to add layers of flavor and moisture. For most, marinara is a go-to sauce to match the richness with a savory, tomato-forward flavor. As you might know, there are a slew of other sauces that can really amp up meatballs no matter how you serve them. That's why we're here to tell you that there's a simple but unexpected sauce that will give your batch a twist: cranberry glaze.
The sauce offers similar flavors to the Thanksgiving classic any time of year in our cranberry meatballs recipe developed by Catherine Brookes. There are a few reasons why the tangy fruit sauce melds well with meatballs. For starters, most meatball recipes use rich proteins like beef, turkey, or lamb. The other ingredients from aromatics to breadcrumbs also provide savory notes. A contrast in flavors makes foods more appealing to the palette, which is when the sweet, tangy, and tart fruit comes into play. Not only do the flavors contrast, but balance each other out in every bite. It also gives a festive flare to the dish during celebrations for the holidays. No reason to waste those cranberries, right?
Tips for adding cranberry sauces to meatballs and worthy alternatives
Our recipe is easy to follow, but let's delve into the cranberry sauce specifically. For the sweet-and-tangy glaze, use cranberry sauce (yes, it can be store-bought), orange juice, brown sugar, and cayenne pepper for a touch of heat. Combine all of the ingredients on the stovetop, bring to a boil, and stir occasionally so it doesn't burn and create a mess on the bottom of the pot. When it's ready, pour it atop the meatballs or toss them in the sauce to coat every inch. These meatballs include dried cranberries in the meat mixture, but the sauce can also be used in other meatball recipes.
If a cranberry glaze doesn't appease your hunger, there are many other meatball sauces that go beyond marinara. For another sweet option, take a note from Southern cuisine, and make a sauce with grape jelly and chili sauce (it's served at my family's get-togethers quite often). You can also lean into other fruits and replace the cranberry sauce with orange marmalade, similar to a sauce that's used on orange chicken. Chimichurri and peanut sauce are other options if you prefer a more savory meal.