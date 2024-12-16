Give Meatballs A Sweet And Tangy Twist With One Vibrant Sauce

Meatballs stand on their own as a starter, snack, or meal, but the savory meat-centric dish needs a sauce to add layers of flavor and moisture. For most, marinara is a go-to sauce to match the richness with a savory, tomato-forward flavor. As you might know, there are a slew of other sauces that can really amp up meatballs no matter how you serve them. That's why we're here to tell you that there's a simple but unexpected sauce that will give your batch a twist: cranberry glaze.

Advertisement

The sauce offers similar flavors to the Thanksgiving classic any time of year in our cranberry meatballs recipe developed by Catherine Brookes. There are a few reasons why the tangy fruit sauce melds well with meatballs. For starters, most meatball recipes use rich proteins like beef, turkey, or lamb. The other ingredients from aromatics to breadcrumbs also provide savory notes. A contrast in flavors makes foods more appealing to the palette, which is when the sweet, tangy, and tart fruit comes into play. Not only do the flavors contrast, but balance each other out in every bite. It also gives a festive flare to the dish during celebrations for the holidays. No reason to waste those cranberries, right?

Advertisement