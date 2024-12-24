14 Women-Run Wineries Around The World You Should Know About

The wine industry has long been a male-dominated space, but women are increasingly taking over, from the vineyard and cellar to management and ownership. While some grew up watching the patriarchs in their families run wineries they eventually took over, others powered through and set up successful businesses of their own. Thankfully, there are now more female-run wineries than we can list, but we're highlighting several establishments with admirable qualities.

The norm in the Old World wine regions is to cling strongly to tradition in all spheres, making the women in charge of wineries in these locations trailblazers. Meanwhile, women running family wineries are plentiful, and the ones we mention are true role models. Of course, starting from scratch and succeeding is an achievement in any domain, and more so for women in the wine world. From classic regions like Tuscany and Burgundy to new world viticultural areas like Canada and Australia, here are the women-run wineries you should know about.