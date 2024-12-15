How Indiana's Roast Beef 'Manhattan' Sandwich Got Its Name
Indiana is home to many delightful dishes and lots of food history. For example, did you know that the oldest restaurant in Indiana once served Abraham Lincoln? Between sugar cream pies, shrimp cocktails, sweet corn, and so much more, there's a lot to enjoy in the Hoosier state. Of the many classic American sandwiches out there, one Indiana specialty has a "misplaced" name and a huge amount of flavor.
The roast beef "Manhattan" sandwich has become a staple of Indiana food culture despite the fact that it's named after a city in an entirely different state. This open-faced roast beef sandwich on white bread is smothered in gravy and served in a V-shape on a plate with a large dollop of mashed potatoes forming the point. The name supposedly came from a group of workers with the Naval Ordinance Plant Indianapolis who trained in Manhattan. This is where they discovered the sandwich and brought it back to Indiana where it got its distinctive name.
According to the Cafe Indiana Cookbook, the original roast beef Manhattan recipe came into prominence at Bobbie Jo's Diner in Edinburgh, Indiana. The sandwich has continued to spread through the Midwest and even goes by other names depending on the region. Whatever you like to call it, you'll be hard-pressed to find better ingredients to upgrade your roast beef sandwich than gravy and mashed potatoes.
Making your own roast beef Manhattan
If you're not near Indiana and want to try replicating this favored sandwich in your own home kitchen, you'll be happy to know that it's fairly simple and yields delicious results. The basic composition of a roast beef Manhattan includes white bread, roast beef, mashed potatoes, and gravy. Think of your roast beef Manhattan like a sandwich version of a classic pot roast and mashed potatoes using basic bread and a little bit of flair in presentation. Start with an easy rump roast crock-pot recipe to prepare your beef and then prepare your favorite mashed potato and gravy recipe. For a vegetarian-friendly version of the dish, you can even go with a riff on an almost meaty portobello pot roast recipe.
The beauty of this sandwich is in its simplicity. If you're pressed for time, grabbing store-bought potatoes, roast beef, and a bag of sliced bread makes the process even easier. The point is to make a fulfilling meal that is low-effort with a high impact. You can even change up your proteins to turkey, chicken, or pork for a different style of open-faced sandwich inspired by Indiana's roast beef Manhattan. This delightful sandwich, as rich in history as it is in savory gravy will be a new highlight of your regular meal rotation.