How Indiana's Roast Beef 'Manhattan' Sandwich Got Its Name

Indiana is home to many delightful dishes and lots of food history. For example, did you know that the oldest restaurant in Indiana once served Abraham Lincoln? Between sugar cream pies, shrimp cocktails, sweet corn, and so much more, there's a lot to enjoy in the Hoosier state. Of the many classic American sandwiches out there, one Indiana specialty has a "misplaced" name and a huge amount of flavor.

The roast beef "Manhattan" sandwich has become a staple of Indiana food culture despite the fact that it's named after a city in an entirely different state. This open-faced roast beef sandwich on white bread is smothered in gravy and served in a V-shape on a plate with a large dollop of mashed potatoes forming the point. The name supposedly came from a group of workers with the Naval Ordinance Plant Indianapolis who trained in Manhattan. This is where they discovered the sandwich and brought it back to Indiana where it got its distinctive name.

According to the Cafe Indiana Cookbook, the original roast beef Manhattan recipe came into prominence at Bobbie Jo's Diner in Edinburgh, Indiana. The sandwich has continued to spread through the Midwest and even goes by other names depending on the region. Whatever you like to call it, you'll be hard-pressed to find better ingredients to upgrade your roast beef sandwich than gravy and mashed potatoes.

