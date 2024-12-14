Yes, You Can Grill Kimchi And You Absolutely Should

To call kimchi a side dish is to undersell just how important it is to Korean cuisine. This tangy, crunchy, spicy fermented cabbage is served with almost every meal, and kimchi with white rice is considered a meal in itself. It's also common to eat kimchi hot, added to dishes like stew (kimchi jjigae), noodles, fried rice, and as a filling for dumplings.

So it makes perfect sense that if you're enjoying Korean barbecue, some kimchi is going to make it onto the grill. And in fact, it's a popular addition to the barbecue pork belly known as samgyeopsal. Taking this inspiration, you can grill your kimchi at home for a new way to enjoy it.

Grilling kimchi doesn't just heat it, it helps to add new textures and flavors. The sauce will caramelize to give you crispy edges and imbue the cabbage with a smokey flavor. It's perfect served alongside meat, of course, but you can use it anywhere you might use regular kimchi. The viral kimchi grilled cheese uses the raw variety, but you could really take things up a notch by grilling the kimchi as well as the bread.

