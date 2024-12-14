Yes, You Can Grill Kimchi And You Absolutely Should
To call kimchi a side dish is to undersell just how important it is to Korean cuisine. This tangy, crunchy, spicy fermented cabbage is served with almost every meal, and kimchi with white rice is considered a meal in itself. It's also common to eat kimchi hot, added to dishes like stew (kimchi jjigae), noodles, fried rice, and as a filling for dumplings.
So it makes perfect sense that if you're enjoying Korean barbecue, some kimchi is going to make it onto the grill. And in fact, it's a popular addition to the barbecue pork belly known as samgyeopsal. Taking this inspiration, you can grill your kimchi at home for a new way to enjoy it.
Grilling kimchi doesn't just heat it, it helps to add new textures and flavors. The sauce will caramelize to give you crispy edges and imbue the cabbage with a smokey flavor. It's perfect served alongside meat, of course, but you can use it anywhere you might use regular kimchi. The viral kimchi grilled cheese uses the raw variety, but you could really take things up a notch by grilling the kimchi as well as the bread.
Two ways to grill kimchi
Depending on how seriously you take your kimchi, there are two options for grilling. The first and most straightforward is to use readymade kimchi. You can use any brand, but to make it easier to handle, look for kimchi that uses whole leaves of cabbage rather than small pieces. Drain it well before adding it to the grill as this will help it caramelize. Whole head kimchi will need to be split lengthwise or separated into individual leaves. Grilling will only take a minute or two – just long enough to heat through and pick up some char.
For a more intense smokey flavor, the second option is to grill the raw cabbage when making your own kimchi. Starting with a classic kimchi recipe, all you need is one extra step. Before cutting up the cabbage, you're going to halve it lengthwise and add it cut side down to an oiled and preheated grill. Cover and grill for three to four minutes until the edges are charred. Once the cabbage has cooled you can continue with the rest of the recipe. After one to three weeks of fermentation, your smokey grilled kimchi is ready to be served hot or cold.