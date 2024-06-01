The Korean BBQ Dish That Symbolizes Celebration And Friendship

Korean BBQ is designed to be a social experience, offering not just communal dining but also communal cooking to forge jeong, a deep emotional connection between people. Guests get to select their choice of meat cuts to place on the grill that's installed at the center of the table and cook them the way they want, flipping them with tongs or chopsticks. They then offer portions of cooked meat to others so everyone gets to taste it. The grill can be powered by either gas, charcoal, or electricity, but hosting a Korean BBQ at home with a hot grill plate is a budget-friendly option, too.

A popular cut of meat for Korean BBQ is pork belly. Koreans call it samgyeopsal, which translates to three-layered meat, and its defined tiers of skin, fat, and flesh create an indulgent sizzle and flavor when grilled. Grilled pork belly, or samgyeopsal-gui, has been a symbol of celebration in Korea since locals began treating it as anju, food meant to be consumed with alcohol, in the 1980s.

With its smoky, fatty richness, samgyeopsal-gui is one of the traditional dishes to pair with soju, Korea's signature fermented rice drink. People would also dunk a soju shot in beer to make the cocktail somaek, another popular accompaniment to this Korean BBQ dish. Since pork is more affordable than beef, sharing samgyeopsal-gui and soju, whether in a restaurant or at home, became a tasty, inexpensive way for Koreans to socialize after work as well as celebrate special occasions.