The Tell-Tale Signs Your Homemade French Fries Are Cooked To Perfection

French fries are outright delicious, whether they're from the freezer aisle or your favorite fast-food restaurant. Sometimes it pays to make homemade fries, because the starchy snack will be fresh and free of any preservatives. Like most foods, there are many tips to make better fries at home, but no matter what technique you apply to the spuds, you must know when they're ready to eat. The last thing you want is for your fries to be burnt or undercooked, so we spoke with Guillaume Thivet, executive chef at Grand Brasserie in New York City, to learn the surefire signs they're ready to serve and eat.

"The best way to know your fries are cooked is to taste them or to look for a golden-brown color, as this indicates they are crispy and cooked through," Thivet explains. Look for a golden-brown color instead of a light yellow, which might indicate the fries aren't ready. Meanwhile, if the fries look closer to brown, they'll likely be overcooked when you remove them from the oil.

Aren't sure about the color? Thivet also says to check if the french fries "float to the top of the oil when frying, which is a good visual cue that they are done." As they float, remove them with a slotted spoon or spider spatula and leave any still at the bottom to cook longer. "You can also gently test one by piercing it with a fork to see if it is tender on the inside," Thivet advises.

