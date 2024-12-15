The Tell-Tale Signs Your Homemade French Fries Are Cooked To Perfection
French fries are outright delicious, whether they're from the freezer aisle or your favorite fast-food restaurant. Sometimes it pays to make homemade fries, because the starchy snack will be fresh and free of any preservatives. Like most foods, there are many tips to make better fries at home, but no matter what technique you apply to the spuds, you must know when they're ready to eat. The last thing you want is for your fries to be burnt or undercooked, so we spoke with Guillaume Thivet, executive chef at Grand Brasserie in New York City, to learn the surefire signs they're ready to serve and eat.
"The best way to know your fries are cooked is to taste them or to look for a golden-brown color, as this indicates they are crispy and cooked through," Thivet explains. Look for a golden-brown color instead of a light yellow, which might indicate the fries aren't ready. Meanwhile, if the fries look closer to brown, they'll likely be overcooked when you remove them from the oil.
Aren't sure about the color? Thivet also says to check if the french fries "float to the top of the oil when frying, which is a good visual cue that they are done." As they float, remove them with a slotted spoon or spider spatula and leave any still at the bottom to cook longer. "You can also gently test one by piercing it with a fork to see if it is tender on the inside," Thivet advises.
Tips for cooking and upgrading homemade fries like a chef
In order for your fries to achieve all of those standards described by Guillaume Thivet, it's essential to know how to cook them right. When you cut the potatoes into your preferred shape, be sure that each one is similar in size so that each fry cooks at the same speed. If there's time, soak the cut potatoes in water to remove some of the starch, then dry completely before frying.
Then there's the oil. Because it must be a neutral oil to safely reach the temperature needed to make those golden-brown fries, choose an option like canola or peanut oil. For that temperature, aim for 350 degrees Fahrenheit before you drop the first batch. And if the fries are meant to feed a crowd, cook the fries in batches to avoid an overcrowded pot, which would prolong the cooking time.
For more guidance, consider testing these chef-approved tips with our shoestring garlic parmesan fries recipe. Since you're already making french fries like a pro, elevate them further with a drizzle of truffle oil, a garnish of flaked sea salt, a dash of seasoning salt, or fresh herbs. Of course, fries are the ideal dipping vessel, so consider our garlic aioli or homemade ketchup recipes to complete the dish.