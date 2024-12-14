3 Gourmet Cheese And Potato Chip Pairings To Try, According To An Expert

Cheese and potato chips are two guaranteed crowd-pleasers, and a refreshingly effortless snack to put out at parties — guests will be happy, no cooking or baking required. But you may want to elevate your cheese and chip choices, especially for holiday gatherings and special occasions. With so many gourmet cheeses worthy of holiday spreads and artisanal chips out there, it's easy to serve up options that surprise and delight. In fact, the only hard part is actually choosing what cheeses, what chips, and which ones go together. With a little know-how, you can get some intriguing and mouthwatering match-ups and have fun arranging them for guests — it's one of several options for creating a next-level cheese board. So, for expert guidance on how to approach this, we heard from Matthew Rose, Partner of Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company.

Rose recommended three particular pairings: A fresh goat's milk cheese with truffle-flavored chips, a runny spoon cheese with jamon-flavored crisps, and Manchego with herbed chips. Let's break down why each of these team-ups work so you can call on them the next time you're hosting, and even further jazz them up with complementary accoutrements.