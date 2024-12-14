3 Gourmet Cheese And Potato Chip Pairings To Try, According To An Expert
Cheese and potato chips are two guaranteed crowd-pleasers, and a refreshingly effortless snack to put out at parties — guests will be happy, no cooking or baking required. But you may want to elevate your cheese and chip choices, especially for holiday gatherings and special occasions. With so many gourmet cheeses worthy of holiday spreads and artisanal chips out there, it's easy to serve up options that surprise and delight. In fact, the only hard part is actually choosing what cheeses, what chips, and which ones go together. With a little know-how, you can get some intriguing and mouthwatering match-ups and have fun arranging them for guests — it's one of several options for creating a next-level cheese board. So, for expert guidance on how to approach this, we heard from Matthew Rose, Partner of Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company.
Rose recommended three particular pairings: A fresh goat's milk cheese with truffle-flavored chips, a runny spoon cheese with jamon-flavored crisps, and Manchego with herbed chips. Let's break down why each of these team-ups work so you can call on them the next time you're hosting, and even further jazz them up with complementary accoutrements.
Pairing goat's milk cheese and truffle chips
In particular, Matthew Rose says a fun pairing is "a fresh goat's milk cheese like Linedeline from Blakesville Creamery in Wisconsin and a truffle-flavored potato chip." Linedeline is an ash-ripened goat cheese. This means it has what's known as a bloomy rind — a white, velvety exterior that tends to contain softer cheeses — that's been fermented with black vegetable ash, which lends a rich earthiness. In general, goat cheese is lighter than cow's or sheep's cheese because it has less fat content. It has some tang and funk — and even some fruity citrus characteristics — all of which mingle well with the earthy ash for a complex, creamy experience.
When paired with truffle chips like these from Torres, you'll really get the mushroom quality of the Linedeline, a sweet, musky, nuttiness right in step with truffles. The cheese's tang acts as a brightening lift for the truffle flavor of the chip, creating a perfect balance. If you can't find truffle-flavored chips, one good way to fancy up the plain ones in your pantry is to add your own truffle oil. Serve them next to the cheese, or spoon out chunks on top of the chips. Grate lemon zest on top for a bright hint of citrus sweetness, or lean into acidity with a squeeze of lemon juice. Fresh herbs like rosemary or sage would also work wonders, and you can build out the flavor profile with figs, dried apricots, and nuts.
Pairing spoon cheese with jamon-flavored chips
Matthew Rose advocates for "a jamon-flavored potato chip and a runny spoon cheese like Harbison from Jasper Hill Cellars." Spoon cheeses are as decadent as cheese gets. They're so gooey you don't slice them; instead, you crack through the rind like a crème brûlée and spoon out buttery goodness. These cheeses are made like others, with milk mixed with rennet, the coagulated mixture cut into curds and whey, and the curds dried, brined, and left to ripen — the difference is that the milk is cow's milk from the winter, because in colder months, cows eat a higher-fat diet and thus produce a higher-fat milk. Rose's pick, the Harbison from Jasper Hill, is an exception in that it's made year-round, but is just as rich. It's wrapped in bark with a bloomy rind, and is creamy and herbaceous.
Jamón is Spanish cured ham – jamón ibérico is a prized and sought-after delicacy with an extensive process behind it, resulting in salty, savory perfection. Torres Iberian Ham Chips, among other commercial examples, translate that irresistible flavor to crisp chips, and it's a match made in heaven with the Harbison, the salt, meatiness, and hint of smoke balanced by bright, herbaceous richness. Serve this combo with fragrant herbs and spices like thyme, saffron, or garlic. You can bring in complementary heat with mustard, or add contrasting depth and sweetness with raspberry or apricot jam.
Pairing Manchego and herbed chips
"A nice piece of Manchego and an herbed potato chip" is yet another winning combo according to Matthew Rose. Manchego is a versatile Spanish cheese made from sheep's milk. In order to be considered true Manchego, it must be crafted in certain places in Spain's La Mancha region, from the milk of Manchega sheep. It's aged anywhere from a month to two years, the length of time impacting its overall nutty, fruity, grassy flavor profile as well as its texture. The younger it is, the milder the taste; the older it is, the tangier and crumblier.
Manchego's grassiness is a good match for herbed potato chips — like these Carolina Kettle rosemary and garlic chips — while its nuttiness and toothsome bite contrasts fresh flavors with satisfying richness. If you can't find herbed chips, it's easy to make your own, either starting from scratch by baking potato slices or by sprinkling olive oil and herbs onto plain crisps. The sky's the limit that way, since you can add any herbs you like, from dill to basil. Manchego goes well with both sweet and savory profiles, so you can take servings in a salty direction with olives, salted nuts, caperberries, and even tinned fish, or you can opt for pear slices, figs, and grapes. However you decide to adorn your pairings, your guests will enjoy experiencing new palate-refreshing matches.