How To Store Nut Oils To Keep Them Fresher Longer

Maybe you've stocked your cupboards with peanut oil for frying, added walnut oil to your pantry for finishing salads, or chosen other varieties to roast nuts in their own oil. It all sounds delish, but if you want to keep these oils at their best, you need to be careful where you store them. Why? Nut oils are high in polyunsaturated fat, which can oxidize easily and make them go bad unless you take steps to protect them.

Air, light, and heat are the greatest enemies to the quality of these oils, but luckily, those factors are fairly easy to combat. First, seal the containers tightly between uses so the oil is not exposed to air. Dark bottles or cans can help protect them from light, but keeping them in a cupboard or inside your refrigerator is an even better strategy. Both of these locations can also help your nut oils stay cool, so they'll last much longer than they would if you kept them near the stove where heat could degrade them.